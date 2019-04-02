Buckzy Payments Inc. Announces Real-Time Cross Border Payments Capabilities

New platform will enable faster, less expensive global money transactions

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Technology continues to make everyday life instant, easier and less expensive in virtually every sector and industry globally, with one notable exception: International payments. Until today, in some cases it has been faster for goods to be shipped overseas than for the shipment to be paid for. Thankfully, this changes now, with the launch of Buckzy Payments Inc., a Canadian fintech company that enables users to send money globally, in real-time, through a safe, secure and convenient ecosystem.

"Some countries are further ahead than others, but overall, payments' architecture is not evolving fast enough, and we believe Buckzy is the answer to helping the sector catch up globally," said Abdul Naushad, CEO of Buckzy Payments. "The cost of this lag has been extremely significant, both to businesses and to consumers, who until now have been overcharged and inconvenienced by lack of payment options."

Buckzy facilitates international payments without any additional fees, with the funds reaching the recipient in under five minutes available 24x7, 365 days a year. Typically, sending money to a recipient in another country involves time consuming trips to one's financial institution, paperwork, and days - or even weeks - for the money to arrive. Buckzy removes this friction from the payments process and also offers end users additional emerging payment options like digital wallets with mobile reload so they have the flexibly they need without any restrictions.

Buckzy Payments is leading a global change in the way businesses and consumers pay. In Q2 of this year, the Buckzy platform will facilitate cross-border money movement to over 14 countries from Canada to the U.S. and Asia. Buckzy will be working with global financial service providers and mobile wallet services, to make this possible along with the ability for international bill payments for both P2P and SME's within these same corridors.

About Buckzy Payments Inc.

Buckzy Payments Inc. is a fintech company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Buckzy enables a "real-time" cross border payments ecosystem for sending and receiving money instantly between bank accounts 24x7, 365 days a year with zero transaction fees. The network technology platform enables cross border money movement between banks and 3rd party wallets to enable remittance, bill payments and online B2B Commerce payments along with P2P consumer transfers.

This real-time payments ecosystem network and technology platform enables cross-border B2B/B2C/P2P payments, global bill payments and eCommerce payments with comprehensive API's for banks and service providers to build industry specific solutions.

For more information, please visit us on the web at www.buckzy.net

SOURCE Buckzy Payments Inc.