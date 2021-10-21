Buckzy wins big at 9th Payments Reloaded Awards 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckzy Payments Inc., a leading real-time cross-border payments, and global financial services marketplace, has announced it has won the prestigious Best Cross-Border Payments Service Award at the annual Payments Reloaded event in India.

The event is the largest in the Indian payments market and is a unique platform designed for diverse organizations that are driving innovation, delivering value through new solutions and services, and employing these offerings to meet their business needs and transact with their customers. This year it is being held virtually.

Buckzy has been recognized as the best cross border payments solution that consistently offers speed, convenience and reach at an affordable cost and has managed to gain substantial traction over the last year.

Abdul Naushad, President, and CEO stated: "This is a fantastic result for us in one of the fastest growing markets in the world. We are delighted to have been recognized as the leading solution for cross-border payments."

"This is the leading event in the Indian sub-continent, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and challengers under one roof. It is a huge payments conference and awards events which connects the entire global payments ecosystem, so to be recognized is a truly fantastic result for us."

The Buckzy proposition offers traditional banks, neobanks, and other fintechs a highly customizable real-time cross-border payment settlement network. Buckzy also offers its solutions as a white label for banks, eCommerce marketplaces and fintechs who wish to use the solutions themselves.

Naushad continued: "With global economies becoming increasingly connected, there is growing demand for a fast, secure and efficient cross-border payments system. India itself is at the forefront of digital transformation and is already in the process of ushering in a government backed digital currency and the first ever trials of digital rupee in India may be launched by December 2021 so it is becoming a cheer leader for fintechs and neobanks."

"Therefore, to be awarded this recognition is for us a tremendous honor."

About Buckzy Payments Inc.

Buckzy Payments Inc. is a cross-border payments network and embedded finance platform enabler for leading financial institutions and fintechs worldwide, delivering a modernized and proprietary real-time cross-border payment settlement network.

*Banking payment services provided by Buckzy's banking partners in each of their local markets, as applicable.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; statements concerning new features, enhancements, or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; statements relating to the expected performance or benefits of our offerings; statements about current or future economic conditions or related regulatory governance; and any other statements of expectation or belief.

Buckzy Payments Inc. assumes no obligation for, and does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements.

Any unreleased services, features, functionality, or enhancements referenced in a Buckzy document, roadmap, blog, website, press release, or public statement that are not currently available are subject to change at Buckzy's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase our applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Buckzy Payments Inc.