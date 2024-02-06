BUD LIGHT BRINGS THE MAGIC TO SUPER BOWL LVIII IN NEW COMMERCIAL INTRODUCING THE BUD LIGHT GENIE, ALONGSIDE POST MALONE, PEYTON MANNING, AND DANA WHITE

Building on a legacy of iconic creative and fan-favorite characters, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL expands "Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy" platform with the introduction of "Easy Night Out"

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Bowl LVIII is here and Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, returns to the biggest weekend of the NFL season with a brand-new commercial that brings the magic and promises an "Easy Night Out" for 21+ fans everywhere. The spot introduces a brand-new character, the Bud Light Genie, who makes a night out with friends easy to enjoy. It also features a star-studded cast spanning across the key passion points for the brand – football, music and combat sports – including NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, singer and rapper Post Malone, and UFC CEO Dana White.

"This year, we're unleashing the Bud Light Genie and all his magic on Super Bowl LVIII, just in time for NFL fans to crack open a Bud Light and join in on the fun of an 'Easy Night Out'," said Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "And we're bringing that magic from the screen straight to Vegas this year, with epic experiences and unparalleled access for our fans, including custom Super Bowl LVIII packaging in Vegas and a once-in-a-lifetime concert with Zach Bryan and Leon Bridges."

An "Easy Night Out" with The Bud Light Genie

"Easy Night Out" follows a group of friends who unleash the Bud Light Genie from a bottle of Bud Light in their fridge while hanging out. The Bud Light Genie grants easy wishes, turning a basic night out into a series of epic adventures that include a ride to the bar in a stretch DeLorean with Bud Lights later magically appearing at every table. As the Bud Light Genie continues to grant wishes, the friends encounter a few fan-favorite personalities, with Peyton Manning becoming part of the best friend group, Post Malone hosting an epic backyard concert, and Dana White leading a weigh-in featuring one of the friends.

"I'm here for the three-peat and stoked to be back with Bud Light for my third Super Bowl commercial," said GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone. "We created something truly epic and pretty damn funny together that I know the fans will love."

"The Super Bowl is the highlight of the NFL season for any player, and it's always been a highlight for the Bud Light team as well," said NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. "We had a lot of fun making this commercial, and I'm sure a lot of people are going to be thinking through what they would wish for if they were lucky enough to meet the Bud Light Genie."

"It was an absolute blast to be a part of Bud Light's Super Bowl commercial this year," said UFC CEO Dana White. "Anheuser-Busch and the Super Bowl are two of the biggest American brands in the world. The cast, the director and Peyton were fun to work with and it was such an incredible way to kick off my new partnership with AB and Bud Light."

Extending Easy Wishes to Fans

Starting today and leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, Bud Light will bring the Bud Light Genie's magic from the screen to fans nationwide by granting Easy Wishes, with the chance to win an epic Las Vegas getaway for your squad, beer money and more.

The Easy Wishes won't stop in Vegas: the Bud Light Genie will continue to grant epic experiences and prizes all year round. Fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to events across Bud Light's passion points, including March hoops, UFC, NFL and more. To test your luck, head to http://budlight.com/easywishessweeps.

Bud Light Live From Las Vegas!

The Bud Light Genie is extending his magic to Las Vegas. To kick off Super Bowl LVIII weekend celebrations in Las Vegas, Bud Light will bring ' The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan ' to an intimate venue at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 9, making it even easier for fans to enjoy the sounds of GRAMMY® Award-winning country artist, Zach Bryan, and GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B artist, Leon Bridges.

This year's Super Bowl LVIII campaign marks the second year of Bud Light's "Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy" platform, which has carried through the 23-24 NFL season with " Easy to Sunday " kicking off the season and " Easy Rounds " running through the playoffs alongside the brand's biggest Super Bowl ticket giveaway ever, sending lucky 21+ fans to the big game.

Find out more about Bud Light's Super Bowl LVIII campaign and how the Bud Light Genie could grant your wishes this Super Bowl LVIII by visiting www.BudLight.com and following Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on X at @BudLight, and on Instagram @BudLight.

BUD LIGHT® EASY WISHES SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (excluding FL) 21+. Begins at 9:00 am EST on 2/6/24 & ends at 11:59 pm EST on 2/18/24. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules at budlight.com/easywishessweeps for entry deadlines, prizes & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

