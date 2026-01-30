Bud Light Rolls Out “Keg” Super Bowl LX Campaign Starring Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning

In its new Super Bowl spot, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL is showcasing the great lengths Bud Light fans will go to keep the party going, while offering a nationwide $60 keg rebate to ignite Super Bowl celebrations across the country

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap the keg and fill up a glass because Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, is BACK for Super Bowl LX. Bud Light knows the keg is an important part of every great celebration, so the star-studded campaign is centered around the simple truth that a fixture of great celebrations is the keg.

Longtime friends of the brand – global superstar Post Malone, actor and comedian Shane Gillis and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning - reunite at a wedding for this year's Super Bowl commercial, "Keg". Alongside the new creative, Bud Light is also going great lengths for NFL fans 21+ across the country all Super Bowl season with a nationwide keg rebate, giving away hundreds of keg's worth of Bud Light to fans in the AFC and NFC Champion cities and providing fans in Foxborough and Seattle with the opportunity to win tickets to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light, said: "As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL for over 20 years, creating an iconic Super Bowl campaign is an opportunity we don't take lightly. This year, our 'Keg' TVC and overall plan is set to create a memorable Super Bowl LX weekend for NFL fans across the country. Whether you're watching our hilarious 'Keg' spot with Posty, Shane and Peyton, getting $60 off your keg for Super Bowl Sunday or attending our Post Malone and Buddies show in San Francisco, there's no doubt Bud Light is here to make Super Bowl LX an epic experience."

Tapping Open Super Bowl LX with 'Keg'

"Keg" finds Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning mingling at a wedding when, suddenly, a Bud Light keg breaks loose and starts rolling down a steep hill outside the venue. Knowing the Bud Light keg is key for a wedding, we see the great lengths people will go for Bud Light as the entire wedding party – celebrity guests included - slide, tumble and roll down the hill as Whitney Houston's legendary "I Will Always Love You" plays in the background. With most guests ending up at the bottom in dirty suit jackets and scuffed-up cowboy hats, Shane Gillis comes out unscathed after casually walking down the hill to save the day as the Bud Light keg is heroically tapped and the celebratory drinks start flowing.

Post Malone, a Bud Light partner of nearly 10 years, said: "I haven't been to too many weddings, but this was one I definitely couldn't miss! It's always a party on set with Bud Light and I was stoked to reunite with my boys and return for my fifth Super Bowl commercial with Bud Light."

Shane Gillis, actor and comedian, said: "Doing a second Super Bowl commercial with Bud Light this year was great. I was glad to hang out with Post and Peyton again for this one."

Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Famer, said: "Nobody does Super Bowl like Bud Light, so getting to be part of their commercial for the third year in a row was incredible. It's always a good time when Post, Shane and I get together, and this wedding is going to be the can't-miss event of Super Bowl Sunday."

Supporting Super Bowl Parties Across America with A Nationwide Keg Promo

Bud Light is going to great lengths to tap kegs and show up at Super Bowl celebrations at homes and bars around the country. Starting now through Super Bowl LX, Bud Light is offering 21+ fans nationwide $60 off their purchase of a Bud Light keg in honor of 60 years of Super Bowl greatness. Fans 21+ will be prompted to scan the designated QR code when purchasing their keg to learn more about redeeming this offer. Additionally, fans 21+ going out to grab a pitcher or bucket of Bud Light can get $10 off at participating bars across the country. Learn more about how to enjoy more clean, crisp Bud Light this season here. Cheers!

City of Kegs: Beer Money is On the Line for Foxborough and Seattle!

The trophy isn't the only thing up for grabs, as Bud Light is also putting beer money on the line! This week following the conference championship games, Bud Light is dropping hundreds of custom Super Bowl kegs at Gillette Stadium and Lumen Field as the Patriots and Seahawks prepare to go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday.

On February 1, Patriots and Seahawks fans 21+ are invited to come down to their home team's stadium for a chance to score a keg's worth of beer, or a grand prize of two Super Bowl LX tickets. But that's not all – the team that wins Super Bowl LX will go on to tap the kegs, igniting a city-wide celebration for fans 21+ on parade day. During the parade, Bud Light and a Patriots or Seahawks legend will continue to tap the kegs in the championship city and celebrate with Bud Light and 21+ fans along the parade route.

Find more information on how fans of each team can participate here.

Post Malone and Bud Light Take Over the Bay Area

Post Malone isn't just doing anything to save a Bud Light keg this Super Bowl! The Bud Light partner of nearly a decade is going great lengths for 21+ fans in San Francisco with an epic, intimate experience, "Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies." The global superstar will bring his latest and greatest hits to Fort Mason, February 6 to kick off Super Bowl LX weekend in style.

Find out more about Bud Light's Super Bowl LX campaign by visiting www.BudLight.com and following Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on X at @BudLight, and on Instagram @BudLight.

