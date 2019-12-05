Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Returns With The Biggest Names In Music

EA SPORTS BOWL will once again serve as the unofficial kickoff to the biggest weekend in the NFL season Thursday night with a Welcome to Miami Showcase that features some of the biggest names in hip-hop including DaBaby and headlined by DJ Khaled and friends . More of the hottest acts in music set to perform at EA SPORTS BOWL will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2019, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest redefined the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with unforgettable performances from all-star acts Bruno Mars, Cardi B., Post Malone, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Ciara, Migos, T.I., Lil Jon, Young Jeezy and more. Throughout the course of three nights, over 41,000 music and NFL fans filled State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA and over 4.7 million fans streamed the shows on Twitter. The Bruno Mars and Cardi B. concert was the highest-grossing evening in State Farm Arena's 20-year history. The New York Times raved, "Atlanta Is Throwing Its Own Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show" and People Magazine declared the fest "Super Bowl dominance."

"After a tremendously successful launch last year, we are thrilled to bring the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest back for its second year and to the city of Miami. The Music Fest is a revolutionary event that allows more fans, both of music and the NFL, to participate in Super Bowl events, while also offering activation opportunities for sponsors and a unique entertainment space for corporate clients," said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. "None of this would be possible without the support of our fantastic partners at Anheuser-Busch, EA SPORTS and AmericanAirlines Arena. We look forward to kicking off another Super Bowl weekend and providing all fans with an exceptional Super Bowl experience."

"We were so happy to bring an event like Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to the city of Atlanta last year and are looking forward to bringing another incredible show to Miami this year," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light. "Super Bowl Music Fest allows us to bring two of our brand's biggest passion points - sports and music together in the same place. We are thrilled to bring another set of A-list artists for an even bigger show this year."

"EA SPORTS has a reputation for hosting one of the most anticipated events of Super Bowl Week, and we're excited to be partnering with the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest for the second time," said Josh Rabenovets, Sr. Director of Global Brand Management at EA SPORTS. "Thursday promises to be an unforgettable night for fans in Miami with Miami-local DJ Khaled, DaBaby and more stars taking the stage to celebrate one of the greatest weekends in sports."

"As we culminate our 100th season, we're proud to continue to build upon our partnership with On Location Experiences through the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. This energetic series of concerts will further add to our already exciting week, and will give our fans another opportunity to experience the power and energy of the Super Bowl," says Peter O'Reilly, Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events, National Football League."

In addition to top-level talent spanning a multitude of genres, the festival will feature celebrity and athlete appearances. An array of premium seating offerings, including suites and club packages, will be available also featuring options for premium hospitality. For updates, visit superbowlmusicfest.com .

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location Experiences and SYNERGY Productions, LLC with production support from Live Nation Urban.

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 30 - EA SPORTS BOWL featuring DJ Khaled and Friends, DaBaby, and more

Friday January 31 - Guns N' Roses

Saturday, February 1 - Maroon 5

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS / HASHTAGS

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Hashtag: #SBMusicFest, #EASPORTSBOWL

More about talent, here: https://shorefire.com/releases/entry/bud-light-super-bowl-music-fest-2020

ABOUT ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium, experiential, hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden and J.Cole.

On Location is the executive producer of Super Bowl Music Fest , an annual music festival leading up to Super Bowl, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Created in 2018, Super Bowl Music Fest redefines Super Bowl weekend and the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel , CID Entertainment , Future Beat , Kreate Inc , PrimeSport , and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours .

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com .

ABOUT BUD LIGHT

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit BudLight.com.

ABOUT ELECTRONIC ARTS

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

ABOUT AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA

AmericanAirlines Arena is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility and South Florida's pre-eminent sports and entertainment venue. The Arena's unique architecture, dynamic design and waterfront setting serve to "wow" our visitors. Since its opening on December 31, 1999, the 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA Champion Miami HEAT, has proudly hosted megastars such as Marc Anthony, Drake, Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, The Killers, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith and Travis Scott, to name a few. In addition, AmericanAirlines Arena has also played host to several live televised events including the 2004 and 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, the prestigious Latin Grammy Awards and four NBA Finals, each placing Miami in the international spotlight. For more information, please visit AAArena.com .

Media Credential Application

Press Page: https://shorefire.com/roster/super-bowl-music-fest

For more information on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, please contact:

Rebecca Shapiro | Shore Fire Media | sbmf@shorefire.com | 718.522.7171

Kerri Brusca | Shore Fire Media | sbmf@shorefire.com | 718.522.7171

Jaclyn D. Carter | Shore Fire Media | sbmf@shorefire.com | 615.280.5330

SOURCE On Location Experiences