BUD LIGHT TAKES BACKYARD PARTIES TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH NEW SUPER BOWL LIX CAMPAIGN FEATURING POST MALONE, SHANE GILLIS AND PEYTON MANNING AS THE 'BIG MEN ON CUL-DE-SAC'

The Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL returns to Super Bowl with new "BMOC" commercial that continues the brand's legacy of fan-favorite, hilariously relatable commercials and gives fans the chance to 'BMOC' their own block for Super Bowl LIX

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a party at the 'sac! For Super Bowl LIX, Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, is back for football's biggest weekend with a brand new campaign that is bound to be the talk of every cul-de-sac. The campaign's new ad introduces music superstar Post Malone, actor and comedic powerhouse Shane Gillis, and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as BMOCs, otherwise known as "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac," who are the neighbors everyone relies on to level-up a party with their entertaining expertise, state-of-the-art gadgets, and fully stocked coolers of Bud Light.

Photo courtesy to Bud Light 2025 Bud Light Super Bowl LIX Commercial Big Men on Cul-De-Sac

"For over forty years Bud Light has been at the center of every great backyard hang with the help of BMOCs. For Super Bowl LIX, we're celebrating the neighbors that can turn up a party and are always on-hand to lend a few cold ones when your cooler runs dry," said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light. "For the campaign, we tapped three of our favorite partners in Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning who all undoubtedly deliver BMOC energy in their everyday lives and shared it on screen in hilarious fashion for Super Bowl LIX."

BMOCs to the Rescue

The :60 second spot, " BMOC ," sees best buddies Post Malone and Shane Gillis enjoying the view from their lawn chairs when a neighbor asks for some help in turning up the vibes at his backyard party. Post and Shane jump into action, launching Bud Lights as party invitations to neighbors on the cul-de-sac as the party starts to heat up. Peyton Manning enters the party in a classic BMOC fit, consisting of jorts and a fanny-pack, as the whole cul-de-sac assembles for a good time where ice-cold Bud Lights are cracking, the meats are smoking, and the vibes are easy.

"The best way to describe how I feel about being in my fourth Bud Light Super Bowl commercial? HELL YEAH," said Post Malone. "From being on set with Shane flinging Bud Lights with our leaf blowers, to Peyton in jorts - it's always easy with Bud Light."

"Being in a Super Bowl commercial with Post and Peyton is cool," said Shane Gillis. "The sketches with Bud Light last year were fun so being able to do this with these guys was great."

"It was easy getting into the BMOC role when I found out I'd be grilling steaks, drinking Bud Lights, and hanging out with Post Malone and Shane Gillis," said Peyton Manning. "Getting to team up once again with Bud Light for Super Bowl LIX is an incredible honor - they always bring the good times and laughs, and this spot will definitely have fans wishing they could join this cul de sac."

Bud Light Takes Over The Big Easy

Post Malone isn't just starting the party on the cul-de-sac, he will also be taking over New Orleans with Bud Light to kick off Super Bowl LIX weekend for the one-night only ' Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone ' show. On Friday, February 7, the 9x RIAA diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone will hit the stage to perform his country croons and classic hits for fans 21+.

BMOC Your Block For Super Bowl LIX

To bring some BMOC energy to your own block for Super Bowl LIX, fans 21+ can comment #BMOCYourBlock and #Sweepstakes on Bud Light's dedicated post on Instagram for the chance to win $10,000 and a suite of Bud Light gear to host an epic party from their home. Find out more about Bud Light's Super Bowl LIX campaign by visiting www.BudLight.com and following Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on X at @BudLight, and on Instagram @BudLight.

