NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buda AI (https://buda.im) today announced the launch of its cloud-native multi-agent workspace, introducing a new paradigm called "Agents as a Company." The platform enables individuals and teams to organize, coordinate, and manage AI employees that work together within a unified environment — eliminating the need for local hardware or complex infrastructure setup.

Most AI tools today operate in isolation, forcing users to switch between tabs, copy outputs manually, and stitch workflows together by hand. As disconnected chatbots, coding assistants, and browser agents multiply, productivity suffers. Buda AI challenges this "one tool, one task" model by providing a complete AI company structure where specialized agents collaborate toward shared goals under human coordination.

A Unified Workspace for Humans and AI Agents

At the platform's core is the Organizer + Agents model, where an Organizer coordinates a team of specialized agents handling functions such as strategy, marketing, sales, finance, research, content, coding, and operations. Each agent operates within an isolated Cloud Computer sandbox featuring native terminal access, fast file storage, an integrated browser, and visual Drive for managing generated work.

Key capabilities include:

Buda Drive: Persistent memory ensures files, decisions, and task history survive restarts, allowing agents to accumulate context instead of starting from zero each session.

Persistent memory ensures files, decisions, and task history survive restarts, allowing agents to accumulate context instead of starting from zero each session. Shared Space Memory: A unified Drive gives agents and human team members one source of truth, reducing context loss between sessions.

A unified Drive gives agents and human team members one source of truth, reducing context loss between sessions. Visible Agent Work: Every agent has its own live browser, terminal, and Drive, enabling users to monitor progress at each step rather than receiving only final results.

Every agent has its own live browser, terminal, and Drive, enabling users to monitor progress at each step rather than receiving only final results. Multi-Model Support: Access leading models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek, and Kimi within one workspace.

"The question is not whether AI will become powerful. It is whether the people building it will stand with humans or against them," said Kelly Chan, founder of Buda. "We believe AI should make humans more powerful, not replace them."

Designed for AI enthusiasts, founders, marketing leaders, content teams, and developers, Buda AI offers free, Plus, and Pro plans. The platform also features an ai agent marketplace where users can add ready-made agents, teams, and skills. To explore the full range of capabilities, visit Buda AI, discover pre-built ai agent skills, or browse customizable ai agent templates.

About Buda AI

Buda AI is a cloud-native multi-agent workspace built around "Agents as a Company." By unifying Agents, Drive, Terminal, Browser, Canvas, persistent memory, collaboration, and Cloud Computers, Buda AI helps people organize AI employees that work together and get things done — without local hardware or complex setup.

Media Contact:

Buda AI: https://buda.im

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Buda AI