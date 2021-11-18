Budd & Co. Announces The Commencement Of A Closing Sale Online And At Their Iconic Georgetown Location.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budd & Co. store closing sale begins today at their townhouse store in Washington, DC and on buddandco.com.

The closing sale will be led by Hilco Merchant Resources. "This closing event gives shoppers the opportunity to take advantage of never seen before savings on Budd & Co.'s family of brands," a spokesperson for Hilco Merchant Resources stated. "Customers will continue to experience the superior service and quality they've come to expect from this historic retailer."

Everything in store and online will be 50% off the lowest ticketed prices. In addition to offering their full range of shirting, nightwear and accessories from Budd Shirtmakers, Budd & Co. offers leather goods from Tusting and Sterling & Burke and a full range of products from the ultra-exclusive Florentine apothecary Santa Maria Novella. The event will also feature the sale of in store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.

Budd & Co. closing sale is taking place at:

2824 Pennsylvania Ave, NW,

Washington, DC 20007

and on www.buddandco.com

Budd & Co. family of brands include:

Benson & Clegg, Budd & Co, Budd Shirtmakers, Cherry Blossom, Daines & Hathaway, Dempsey & Carroll, Dunhill, Filson, J Toor, Laura Roosevelt, Lejeune Mascots, Magties, Ox & Bull, Salisbury Pewter, Santa Maria, Smathers & Branson, Sterling & Burke (Leather), Sterling & Burke, Studio Burke, Tusting

About Budd & Co.

Budd & Co., a house of British brands, bespoke suiting and fine leather accessories, opened May 6 at 2824 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. A first in the U.S. and unique to the East Coast, this collaborative concept is from a group of British institutional brands. The store carries a full range of men's shirting, nightwear and accessories from Budd Shirtmakers, in addition to leather goods from Tusting, fine luggage from Globe-Trotter, timepieces from British watchmakers Bremont, and products from the Florentine apothecary Santa Maria Novella. In-house men's tailoring service are also available.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC:

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC