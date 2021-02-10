Budderfly Awarded Two Key Energy Savings Patents

The technology underlying these patents enables Budderfly's systems to bring predictable savings and a reduction of their customers' carbon footprint without requiring any customer to spend time or money to become an expert in energy efficiency:

The first of Budderfly's newly awarded patents protects the company's exclusive process that allows it to provide specific and accurate energy savings without a time delaying audit or having to predict unknowable future usage.



The second new patent involves Budderfly's ability to combine energy usage, and useful client operational measurements on an easy-to-understand monthly bill.

During the past year of dealing with the global pandemic, these patented processes helped Budderfly grow its customer base due to the significant advantages of the firm's "effortless energy efficiency" approach that eliminates any need for pre-project audits and out of pocket capital expenditures, while still often achieving energy savings as high as 30 percent or more.

Customers Note Speed and Results

Customers have responded especially well to the easy experience of contracting with Budderfly during the past year when priorities were turned upside down. Chad Knight, CEO of the YMCA of Southwest Kansas said, "We really wanted to replace our old lights and HVAC equipment, and hoped to save some money on energy too; but I could not spend months in due diligence, comparing quotes and then trying to understand complex contracts. Budderfly's approach was exactly what we hoped to find. Everything works perfectly after a quick installation."

"These latest patents further demonstrate our technology and innovation-based industry leading approach to energy management," said Al Subbloie, Budderfly President and CEO. "This is official recognition for the combination of our 'in-the-lab' work plus our dedication to solving the complex business issues that so often slows or stops company leaders from committing to saving energy and enabling their firms to go green."

When elder care and assisted living facilities found themselves dealing with many new issues last year, they still had to continue to improve their physical operations, Richard Ruble, Chief Executive Officer at Crown Point Health Suites in Texas notes, "When COVID-19 hit we knew we had to quickly deal with our old ventilation infrastructure and get a better handle on many energy related operational issues. After looking at a number of solutions available in the market, we chose Budderfly to upgrade our lights, HVAC equipment and add sensors that provide us valuable data. The best thing is that it all took us very little time to accomplish, which was so important during a year when we were incredibly busy with other critical issues."

The combination of Budderfly's patented technology, business model and national installation network allows it to provide a diverse range of clients with investments from tens of thousands to millions of dollars in new equipment, saving them about 30 percent of their previous electrical usage, while charging nothing and returning a large percentage of those savings back to them during their contract period. With well over 2,000 client sites under its comprehensive and unique no cost-to-the-customer model, Budderfly serves an expanding variety of business sectors including chains of Quick Serve Restaurants, Convenience Stores, Assisted Living Facilities and Office Buildings.

"By having a simple and effortless system we get projects started quickly and smoothly, saving our customers' money and enabling them to help save the planet. As our Budderfly EnergyCloud grows its number of clients and managed energy volume, our real-world intelligence based on gathered data of climates, utilities, building types and use patterns allows us to continually increase the optimization of energy by volume and time of demand. This will evolve as we grow and more machine learning is introduced into our systems," Subbloie added.

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique Budderfly EnergyCloud Efficiency as a Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades - such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance and much more - spanning more than 20 savings categories.



Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its clients' businesses and facilities. For more information visit https://www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

SOURCE Budderfly