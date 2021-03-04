Budderfly Expands Sales and Marketing Teams To Support Continued Nationwide Growth

Al Sporer joins Budderfly to lead its sales team. Prior to joining the company, Sporer led all customer facing digital and analytics activities at Anexinet including sales, pre-sales and service delivery programs. In addition, he spent 10 years at CA Technologies in executive leadership positions, including general manager roles where he drove sales and service delivery. Prior to CA Technologies, he worked at EMC Corporation for over 7 years, in various sales and consulting services leadership roles driving double-digit revenue & margin growth.

Sporer is building a new sales team for Budderfly that includes experienced energy, software and services individuals who will have geographical roles and vertical market assignments. New sales team members include:

Dennis King : Joins from Zaretsky Engineering and American Auto-Matrix after handling complex engineering and energy solutions and assumes responsibility for California .

: Joins from Zaretsky Engineering and American Auto-Matrix after handling complex engineering and energy solutions and assumes responsibility for . Tayna LaPierre : Joins from LightBox after previous technology sales successes at Teradata and WANdisco and assumes responsibility for the West Coast.

: Joins from LightBox after previous technology sales successes at Teradata and WANdisco and assumes responsibility for the West Coast. Mike McCoy : Joins from Siemens Smart Building Solutions, handling IoT, LED lighting, software, and maintenance. He will assume responsibility for Northern California and the West Coast.

: Joins from Siemens Smart Building Solutions, handling IoT, LED lighting, software, and maintenance. He will assume responsibility for and the West Coast. Bob Mikulec : Joins after two decades of experience including Johnson Controls, ENGIE, and Bernhard. He brings an extensive energy background and assumes responsibility for the Upper Midwest and Puerto Rico .

: Joins after two decades of experience including Johnson Controls, ENGIE, and Bernhard. He brings an extensive energy background and assumes responsibility for the Upper Midwest and . Brian Telander : Joins from Hexagon PPM and Oracle. He brings over a decade of experience with new technologies and will be responsible for the Lower Midwest.

In addition to the sales team expansion, Sporer has made the following appointments to his organization:

Bonnie Valentine as director of marketing for new customer acquisition. Valentine brings two decades of experience in sales and marketing, specifically with strategy and implementation of full-stack automation. Her prior roles include building teams as well as utilizing tools and processes for the alignment of sales and marketing to drive growth.

as director of marketing for new customer acquisition. Valentine brings two decades of experience in sales and marketing, specifically with strategy and implementation of full-stack automation. Her prior roles include building teams as well as utilizing tools and processes for the alignment of sales and marketing to drive growth. Stephen Schmidt becomes head of pre-sales engineering. Schmidt brings seven years of design and engineering experience at Walt Disney World and Universal Theme Park and holds an engineering degree at University of Connecticut .

Matthew Nemerson shifts to building the company's strategic partnerships after leading Budderfly's marketing efforts for the last year. In his new role Nemerson will develop relationships with utilities, ESCOs, regional and national industry trade associations and seek other large scale opportunities.

Budderfly is ready to invest in your success and savings. Talk to one of our specialists today at 855.963.0803 or visit: https://www.budderfly.com/lets-talk/

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy conservation through its unique Energy Efficiency as a Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC controls, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, and much more that span more than 20 savings categories. Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements aspects of energy use. Together these elements optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyInc & @BudderflyEnergy.

SOURCE Budderfly

Related Links

https://www.budderfly.com

