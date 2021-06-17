Budderfly Helps JackRabbit Stores Save Over $25,000 In Energy Spend and Avoid Over $400,000 in Expenses with Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service Program

JackRabbit is part of a family of brands that include Clever Training, Olympia Sports, and Surf Outfitter. At store locations, the price of LED light bulbs, as well as the associated costs of maintenance, were quickly mounting and the correct LED bulbs were becoming difficult to find.

In addition, JackRabbit had to maintain all the stores' HVAC units—even within the locations where the company did not own the HVAC system. As a private-equity-backed company always in cost-reduction mode, JackRabbit fell into a common predicament so many chain store locations find themselves in: trying to patch problematic HVACs as much as possible, just to make sure the units were working.

"We saw the proof-of-concept and work Budderfly had completed with our Olympia Sports store locations, and it became apparent that having them replicate this for JackRabbit would give us one less management headache to deal with," said Timothy Styler, vice president of distribution, procurement & operational solutions at JackRabbit. "With JackRabbit backed by private-equity firm CriticalPoint Capital, Budderfly presented them with a great alternative to spending their investment money on up-front lighting and HVAC costs and instead, showed them how to save money through energy-saving programs."

As of January 2021, Budderfly has completed energy enhancements to 29 JackRabbit locations across the U.S. and plans to assist approximately 50 additional locations by the end of 2021. These utility upgrades include installing new LED lighting, smart thermostats, as well as Variable Speed Fan motors and "chips" into HVAC units.

"Budderfly's energy-efficient equipment not only helps JackRabbit to reduce its carbon footprint to the equivalent of 2,254 barrels of oil saved but also helps them extend the operating life of each HVAC unit," said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. "We are proud that JackRabbit is leveraging our EEaaS data to help prove their sustainability and to ensure their customers are more comfortable at each store location."

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique Budderfly EnergyCloud™ Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span more than 20 savings categories.



Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com, our blog , or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

