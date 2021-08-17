Budderfly Ranks #10 Overall and #2 In Energy On The 2021 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Most businesses face two major challenges today: becoming more financially and operationally efficient, and becoming more socially responsible by reducing their carbon emissions. Budderfly's unique EnergyCloud™ model simultaneously addresses both challenges by owning the entire energy savings outcome of all their customers' energy components and layers. In addition, the company's comprehensive solutions and management drive significant energy savings and related carbon reductions, allowing customers to focus on their core business. By eliminating energy inefficiencies, Budderfly's integrated solution from billing and sustainable energy to HVAC , lighting, refrigeration, and beyond, converts energy waste into financial and environmental gain at no additional cost.

"Everyone from Quick Serve Restaurants (QSRs), office buildings, and retail locations to assisted living facilities and schools have one thing in common—significantly high energy usage caused by aging building infrastructures and inability to properly regulate power consumption," said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. "We are humbled that Inc. 5000 has recognized Budderfly among America's Top 10 fastest-growing private companies and proud that our sustainable energy solutions continue to deliver bottom-line results for our customers while paying environmentally-friendly dividends in the form of carbon reductions."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20, 2021.

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique Budderfly EnergyCloud™ Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span more than 20 savings categories.

Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

