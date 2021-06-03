Budderfly Standardizes On AWS To Enhance Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS) Model

SHELTON, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budderfly , the fastest-growing firm in the North American Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service market, today announced the company has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide secure, cloud-based data collection and analytics services for its Budderfly EnergyCloud™ solution . AWS' elasticity enables the company to instantly and cost-effectively scale its Budderfly EnergyCloud, a component of the company's Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS) offering, with enhanced Internet of Things (IoT) metering capabilities on circuits and devices to better isolate specific power loads and create insightful dashboard displays.

Budderfly EnergyCloud Dashboard Report

AWS forms the IoT and data backbone for the company's Budderfly EnergyCloud that collects all power-consuming information from connected equipment at customer locations. Each connected device is equipped with a unique Budderfly IoT sensor that securely passes information to the AWS IoT cloud using AWS Greengrass and AWS FreeRTOS. AWS Greengrass allows the equipment to act in real-time on Budderfly's data—generated by their proprietary devices—and execute predictions based on machine learning models and pre-set power circuit (load) filters. Once the data is collected in Budderfly's data lake, it is curated on a serverless AWS Glue big data processing cluster. The curated data is available to Amazon QuickSight to create and publish interactive Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards that can be seamlessly accessed from any device. Business insights help customers better understand and optimize their energy consumption, which in turn lowers utility costs so organizations can repurpose funds for other expenses.

"When it comes to reducing energy consumption for our customers, Budderfly is always on the hunt for best-of-breed technologies," said Chris DeBenedictis, VP Technology, Budderfly. "These new technologies are combined with our current energy solutions to methodically pinpoint power waste, visualize the performance of equipment upgrades, and provide operational insights into energy usage."

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique Budderfly EnergyCloud™ Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span more than 20 savings categories.



Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @Budderfly Energy.

