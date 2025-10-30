Buddha Board Announces Back to School Sweepstakes

They're planning to gift 1000 Buddha Boards to educators looking to make a difference in their students' mental health.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October Buddha Board will award 40 educators with a classroom supply of 25 Buddha Boards each – completely free – to help nurture the next generation's mindfulness and creativity.

"We're always excited to hear when educators use Buddha Board in their classrooms," said Eric Thrall, founder of Buddha Board. "This is our opportunity to support even more teachers as they look for ways to incorporate both art and emotional regulation into their daily routines."

The Buddha Board is a reusable, mess-free painting tool that can help kids calm themselves, restore their focus, and explore their creativity.

There's no paint, no ink, and no chemicals to worry about–just water and a Buddha Board. Kids and their adults are encouraged to simply put brush to board and see where the process takes them.

"Using a Buddha Board is a great way to help cultivate mindfulness without a lot of prep," explained Thrall. "Making it a part of a regulation station or mindfulness corner of the classroom gives kids a relaxing spot to reset before coming back for a lesson."

Entries will be accepted through October 31st, 2025. For more information and a chance to enter, teachers, parents, and school administrators are encouraged to visit https://buddhaboard.com/pages/school-campaign

About Buddha Board

Buddha Board is the #1 best-selling creative mindfulness tool that has helped millions of people worldwide cultivate mindfulness, improve focus, reduce stress, and enhance creativity. They can be found in toy stores, book stores, museum shops, and more in over 30 countries.

SOURCE Buddha Board