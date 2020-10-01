BUDDI.AI Emerges from Stealth Mode to Transform the Healthcare Revenue Cycle

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- BUDDI.AI (f/k/a BUDDIHealth), a leading provider of AI-powered clinical revenue cycle automation solutions for healthcare is proud to announce its emergence from stealth mode, and the launch of its web presence at https://www.buddi.ai. The site provides comprehensive information on BUDDI.AI's suite of transformative health solutions including medical coding automation, medical billing automation, prior authorization automation and more.

"We are excited to emerge from stealth mode and unveil this new website to our clients, prospects, partners and prospective employees as they seek to understand how BUDDI.AI is simplifying the most tedious and inefficient processes in healthcare," said Ram Swaminathan, Co-Founder of BUDDI.AI. "The website will enable visitors to truly understand how BUDDI.AI is leveraging AI, deep learning, and automation to drive waste and inefficiency out of the healthcare revenue cycle," he added.

BUDDI.AI was founded in 2013 by data science and healthcare industry veterans with over 120 cumulative years of experience in machine learning and natural language processing. "We have spent the last seven years quietly partnering with the largest RCM vendors in the industry to perfect our deep learning platform," said Swaminathan. "Trained on over 40 million medical records across all medical specialties, BUDDI.AI is the most efficient and accurate automation platform on the market," Swaminathan revealed, adding that, "we are thrilled to release our commercial solutions to market with contractual guarantees for ROI and coding accuracy, a first for the healthcare industry."

About BUDDI.AI

BUDDI.AI is a leading provider of clinical and revenue cycle automation solutions for healthcare. Its proprietary cloud-based platform leverages artificial intelligence to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for providers, payers, patients, and everyone in-between. From medical coding automation to prior authorization automation, and everything in between, BUDDI.AI's vision is to ensure medical practitioners are paid accurately for the important work they do to keep us healthy. For more information, please visit https://www.buddi.ai.

