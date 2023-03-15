Buddy + Co. Celebrates Pure Salt x Pottery Barn Collaboration

E-commerce and brand building expert Christopher Donnelly developed Buddy + Co. as forward-thinking brand incubator that is designed to scale brands to the next level

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddy + Co. is a full-service brand incubator that is fueled by a collaborative partner mentality, enabling emerging brands to access resources and expertise in areas including business strategy, e-commerce, product development, public relations, digital marketing and beyond. Since inception, Buddy + Co. has designed dozens of e-commerce websites, fueling millions of dollars in consumer spending across a variety of industries. Additionally, the agency has been an integral part of bringing collaborations to life, including the latest collaboration to launch featuring Pure Salt x Pottery Barn.

"Nothing is more fulfilling than working with entrepreneurs who are ready to grow," says Donnelly. He shares, "Buddy + Co. was designed to provide access to the resources and tenured expertise that growing brands need in order to get to the next level effectively."

Buddy + Co. is currently working on a special in-house collaboration which includes a dynamic tech platform that is slated to launch in April 2023. The upcoming launch will allow the support Buddy + Co. offers to reach more industry leaders and professionals who are in need of smart guidance and expert tips to see their brands thrive.

About Christopher Donnelly, Founder, Buddy + Co.:

An innovator by nature, Christopher Donnelly founded Buddy + Co. to be the resource he saw first-hand was lacking in the modern business world. Investing over a decade of his career working side by side with game changers, difference makers, and industry icons, Christopher developed a multi-faceted understanding of their needs, complex skillsets, and how tailor-made support could position them to thrive. Helping business owners and entrepreneurs elevate to new heights is Christopher's deepest passion. Fusing together this passion with a collaborative partnership mentality and intuitive strategy, Buddy + Co. was born.

From working for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers, Serena & Lily and ShopStyle, to his current roster of exclusive fashion and home brands, Christopher has developed vast experience spanning e-commerce and brand building. Specializing in online strategy, marketing, product sourcing and development, Christopher is known for leading brands and their teams into the future through intentional and highly curated support.

