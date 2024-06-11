Buddy Foundation Shelter Receives Fence Donation

Peerless Fence Group Enhances Safety and Joy for Dogs at The Buddy Foundation with New Fence

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a touching gesture of community support, Peerless Fence Group has donated a brand-new outdoor dog fence to The Buddy Foundation, replacing their aging wood fencing. This donation marks the beginning of a new collaboration between Peerless Fence Group and The Buddy Foundation while also bringing joy and security to countless animals awaiting their forever homes.

Old fence to be replaced at The Buddy Foundation

"We are dedicated to giving back to our community however we can," said Peerless Fence Group President Roger Greenhagel. "The Buddy Foundation has done important work, and we hope this fence donation will allow them to continue their excellent service record for Arlington Heights and beyond."

Peerless Fence Group will replace 205 feet of aging wooden fence paneling with new, durable Active Yards Dogwood Home vinyl material. The new 6-foot high fence, including three wood gates, ensures that the dogs have a secure area to run and play. The donation also includes the disposal of the old fence material, demonstrating Peerless Fence Group's commitment to a seamless upgrade for the shelter.

The volunteer-run Buddy Foundation has facilitated over 14,000 adoptions since 1995.

"The Buddy Foundation is grateful for this new fence donation from Peerless. This project has been on our wish list for years," said Buddy Foundation President Carmella Lowth. "This new fence will provide peace of mind, knowing our dogs are safe outside to run, play, and bask in the sunshine as they await their forever homes."

