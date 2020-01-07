BUDDY Health Assistant for Seniors Named Most Valuable Brand of the Year

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUDDY by LiveFreely, a first of its kind AI and machine learning-driven app for seniors, today announced it has been included on the "Most Valuable Brands of the Year" list by IndustryWired Magazine.

IndustryWired Magazine is a leading industry resource for helping today's entrepreneurs build tomorrow's leading businesses. IndustryWired brings insights, industry trends, and opinions from the greatest business leaders, C-suites, founders, and entrepreneurs.

The annual Most Valuable Brands of the Year issue highlights companies' unique value propositions and emphasizes the executives who have worked diligently, making their brands impossible to ignore in the competitive market. BUDDY was selected based on the company's innovative technology that will improve the health and well-being of seniors and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses by addressing the most critical health issues. BUDDY's innovation allows them to go far beyond detecting health events once they have occurred, it can actually predict and prevent them. Through its AI algorithms, it's possible to detect irregular health patterns, learn when a person's gait changes and then indicate when someone may become a fall risk - before they have a fall.

"We're incredibly honored to be included on the Most Valuable Brands of the Year list," said Arthur Jue, Co-founder and CEO, "From the inception of LiveFreely, our mission has been to improve the lives of seniors, provide caregivers with peace of mind and help to keep both more connected. To be acknowledged for bringing this mission to life by creating BUDDY and providing a meaningful innovative solution is truly humbling."

BUDDY is changing the way seniors and medical professionals interact and communicate important medical information. BUDDY tracks many of the same vitals monitored in the emergency room, including heart rate, blood pressure, glucose levels, oxygenation, and temperature. The app transmits this critical data to the 911 personal safety access points for use by EMA personnel before they arrive - saving first responders time when life-saving seconds count.

"BUDDY provides incredible value to its users, their caregivers and the medical community. Our mission is to serve this community by bringing to market lifesaving technology and a supportive community," explains Daniel Jue, Co-founder, and CTO, "Being named one of the Most Valuable Brands of 2019 is a testament to the commitment each team member has to bring these innovations to life and help make this world a better and safer place for our seniors."

About BUDDY:

Created by LiveFreely, BUDDY is a digital AI-powered companion health assistant that supports the well-being of elderly loved ones. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, BUDDY enables seniors to live a more independent and safe life while staying connected with their families. The app monitors, tracks, and alerts caregivers, first responders, and emergency services personnel of critical health issues in real-time through smart wearable devices. Learn more about BUDDY at buddylife.com

About LiveFreely

LiveFreely, is a leading digital health company that develops innovative technology aimed at improving the health and well-being of seniors and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses. Founded by brothers Daniel and Arthur Jue who after caring for their father in his final stage of life, have dedicated their lives to creating the technology to empower seniors to have a better quality of life.

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

press@tribebuildermedia.com

929-367-8993

SOURCE Buddy by LiveFreely

Related Links

https://www.buddylife.com

