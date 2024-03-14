Buddy Valastro's 'Buddy's Boardwalk Empire' Opens at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Summer 2024

Buddy's Boardwalk Empire is the latest creation by celebrity chef Buddy Valastro and is set to become a popular favorite in the outstanding lineup of dining offerings at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. This innovative concept combines the best elements of The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, Buddy's Jersey Eats, and PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas, creating a unique and immersive culinary experience. Taking the very best, most popular items from their respective menus, restaurant-goers can expect to dine on the popular Jersey Roast Beef focaccia-style sandwich and bakery pizza from The Boss Cafe, while enjoying watching house-made 'mutz' made daily before their eyes; enjoy hot-from-the-oven East Coast pizza with unique flavor profiles from PizzaCake; and be transported to the boardwalk with a variety of Italian fair favorites from Jersey Eats. Unique to this location, guests can also dine on a variety of fresh pastas. Because no Valastro concept would be complete without his signature desserts, sweet-lovers can delight in a variety of pastries and sweet treats including cannoli, Buddy's famous Lobster Tail pastries and more from Carlo's Bake Shop. With its unique concept and outstanding menu offerings, Buddy's Boardwalk Empire is sure to become a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.

Rendering can be found HERE.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Buddy's newest venture to Harrah's," said Gregg Klein, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Resort. "His innovative approach to combining traditional Italian fare with the authentic Atlantic City spirit perfectly complements our commitment to producing exceptional experiences for our guests. This all-new, unique dining concept, further strengthens Harrah's position as the destination in AC for cutting-edge culinary offerings."

"I'm so excited to launch a brand-new concept in my home state and bring the best bites from my restaurants in Vegas," says Buddy Valastro. "Buddy's Boardwalk Empire is another great step forward in my relationship with Caesars Entertainment and our development of fun dining concepts with Buddy Valastro's Restaurant Group. I can't wait to open and bring out the famiglia!"

The all-new addition will be located in main lobby at Harrah's Resort.

Stay tuned for more updates and information on the opening of Buddy's Boardwalk Empire at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City coming early this summer. For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac .

ABOUT BUDDY VALSTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery is a family-owned business with 10 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro opened Buddy V's Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. Carlo's Bake Shop soon followed in 2014 across the hallway from the popular eatery. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah's Las Vegas, followed by additional new concepts: The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy's Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 Valastro made his TV comeback with the premieres of two new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty," on A+E Network, as well as a "Yes Chef, Christmas" on Lifetime, while simultaneously launching Carlo's Bake Shop cake slices and the "Every Buddy's Cakes" nationally at Walmart. 2024 is set to be another exciting year with the opening of new culinary concepts and locations of existing favorites, working on new television programming, exciting retail partnerships, as well as a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ATLANTIC CITY

Caesars Entertainment owns and operates three Las Vegas-style resort destinations in the Atlantic City region: Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, and Tropicana Atlantic City. From Atlantic City's world-famous beach and Boardwalk to the Marina District bay, Caesars Entertainment's world-class casinos and hotels offer guests unparalleled amenities and experiences, including celebrity chef restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment, delivered with impeccable service. Home to the country's premier loyalty card program of its kind, Caesars Rewards, customers have more ways to play, earn, and redeem rewards at over 50 Caesars Rewards destinations across the country in cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, Lake Tahoe, and more.

