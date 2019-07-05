BuddyRest Pet Products Wins Prestigious 'Brand of the Year' Accolade at World Branding Awards

VIENNA, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2019, BuddyRest founders were presented with the "Brand of the Year" Award in the Throne Room of the historic Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria for recognition of excellence in the pet product industry. BuddyRest was the only brand recognized in the Dog Bed category as a Global Tier winner – the highest tier possible.

Image of award logo for the best brand

In 2011, BuddyRest revolutionized the category by taking cutting edge sleep science from the mattress industry and infusing it into pet beds. This Wichita, KS based company, through years of research and product development, has evolved into an international business with a multitude of different products. Offering best in class dog beds of all types, BuddyRest focuses on comfort and quality with modern, solution-based designs.

The World Branding Awards began in 2014 and added the Animalis Edition in 2017 to recognize "the world's best animal brands for their work and achievements." Judging and voting for the nominees includes a three-stream approach: Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research, and Public Online Voting.

Last year, eight hundred brands from over thirty countries received a nomination and only ninety-two brands were presented with the prestigious award.

The awards are hosted by The World Branding Forum a global non-profit which "aims and activities are to advance the standards, skills, and education of the branding community for the good of the industry and consumers," said Richard Rowles, Global Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

President of BuddyRest Trevor Crotts said, "We are truly honored to receive this amazing accolade. Our team has worked really hard over the years and it is great to receive global recognition as a leader in our space."

BuddyRest joined other winners including KONG, Petsmart, Animal Planet, Orijen, Pedigree, PetPlan, PURINA, and Royal Canin.

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognizes the achievements of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About BuddyRest

Since 2011, BuddyRest has utilized innovative design and top-quality construction to develop products that improve the lives of animals and make life easier for pet parents. Their award-winning dog beds are designed to provide best in class comfort and are veterinarian recommended to promote better joint health in all animals. They are part of the BuddyBrands pet product companies.

Address: 650 N Carriage Pkwy #165 Wichita, KS 67208

Phone: 866-675-3994

Press contact Bayler Dobler Email: baylee@buddybrands.co

