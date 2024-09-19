Buddy's bar-b-q Debuts Mac & Cheese on Their Menu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddy's bar-b-q, a staple of East Tennessee's dining scene since 1972, is excited to announce the debut of a Premium Side to their menu. Starting Friday, September 13, guests can treat themselves to a delicious side of creamy Mac & Cheese. This iconic side is loaded with a rich cheesy flavor that offers guests a blast of bar-b-q nostalgia.

A staple of any American dish, Buddy's new Mac & Cheese adds an extra ounce of comfort to their hearty menu. Guests can order this Premium Side of Mac & Cheese for just $2.99, or they can upgrade their weekly dinner, Tuesday special or Lil' Buddy's meal with a side of Mac & Cheese for just $0.60 depending on location.

"Mac & Cheese is such a culinary staple of bar-b-q and American comfort," said Laura Luallen, Marketing/Community Relations & Project Coordinator for Buddy's bar-b-q. "We believe adding it to our menu for such a great deal will offer guests a wider range of flavors and sides to choose from."

This new side of Mac & Cheese pairs perfectly with some of Buddy's other traditional sides such as Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, Potato Salad and other favorites. At Buddy's, guests have their choice of sides when ordering meals such as Family Packs, Lil' Buddy's Kids Meals, Combo Meals and Dinners.

Since 1972, Buddy's bar-b-q has offered a comprehensive menu suited for locals, tourists and bar-b-q enthusiasts alike. Guests can enjoy weekly specials like the regionally famous All-You-Can-Eat-Ribs every Saturday or the Tuesday dinner special, which features guests' choice of Pork, Pulled Chicken, Ham or Turkey, plus a choice of two sides, a beverage and Hushpuppies—all starting at $7.49.

Buddy's bar-b-q is dedicated to treating all guests like family by providing a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere at all locations. By staying true to its roots, Buddy's bar-b-q has woven itself into the fabric of East Tennessee's dining scene. Their addition of Mac & Cheese continues to expand their brand and delicious flavors while staying true to their original values. Visit the nearest Buddy's bar-b-q and be one of the first to try their new, delicious side for just $2.99.

About Buddy's bar-b-q

Serving guests since 1972, Buddy's bar-b-q is a Tennessee favorite. The Buddy's Family operates with their original philosophy of treating customers as if they were guests in their own home. In 1966, Buddy invested in his wife, LaMuriel's, energy and talent by helping her become the owner of her first restaurant, the Pixie Drive Inn in Seymour, Tennessee.

People would drive for hours for their country buffet, and business doubled in a year. LaMuriel and Buddy decided it was time to find their specialty, and bar-b-q from their former home-state of Alabama was what they were craving. They just couldn't find bar-b-q in East Tennessee that suited their taste, so they created their own. Buddy soon quit the finance business and joined LaMuriel in her new-found bar-b-q ambitions. With the help of their guests, they perfected the taste that would define Buddy's. Everything was a Buddy's original, from the dry rub and bar-b-q sauce to the delicious sides and desserts. The first store with Buddy's name opened in 1972 at 5806 Kingston Pike in West Knoxville and has remained open at that location for over fifty years.

From those humble beginnings, Buddy's bar-b-q became the go-to dining spot at the 1982 World's Fair, and the addition of new locations was rapid as people began to know Buddy's as a Tennessee bar-b-q tradition. In 1988, Buddy Smothers was recognized as Restaurateur of the Year and was elected President of the Tennessee Restaurant Association. Following Buddy's death in 1992, his three children took over the restaurant operations and the business flourished winning numerous regional awards and gaining popularity which resulted in more new restaurants. Currently, Buddy's next generation and their extended families are at the helm and are poised for further success and expansion while maintaining the qualities and values that the bar-b-q restaurant is known for. For more information, please visit https://buddysbarbq.com/.

