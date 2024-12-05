Budget Blinds Announces Strategic Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Home Franchise Concepts' Leading Window Covering Brand Promotes and Expands Roles for Veteran Team Members to Drive Collaboration, Growth and Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Blinds, a leader in window coverings, today announced significant changes to its executive leadership team, positioning the company for continued success and industry disruption. Effective immediately, the brand has promoted Tracy Christman to Chief Operating Officer; and expanded roles for Amy Campbell to Vice President of Marketing, Product Design & Strategy; and Nicholas (Nick) Petropoulos as Director of Information Technologies.

As part of Home Franchise Concepts' family of brands, these executive changes reflect the leading franchise platform's commitment to setting industry standards and laying the groundwork for building exponential future growth opportunities. Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, places an emphasis on strategic leadership development to continue positioning its brands as industry front-runners. Budget Blinds' restructuring aligns with its strategic vision to become the most revered brand in the window coverings industry, while pursuing its primary objectives of operational excellence and innovative customer experience.

"We're on the verge of transformational changes that will redefine Budget Blinds' presence in the industry," said Heather Nykolaychuk, President of Budget Blinds. "Earlier this year, we introduced a new business model for our franchisees to enhance brand reinvestment and elevated our strategic planning process to incorporate input from key stakeholders, including our franchisees, fostering greater buy-in and alignment to our long-range plan. As such, with their combined experience and expertise, we are confident that as Tracy, Amy and Nick take on their new or expanding roles, they will ignite our bold new direction, benefiting our associates, franchisees, vendor partners and customers."

Additional details on Budget Blinds' leaders and their expanded roles are outlined below:

Tracy Christman, Chief Operating Officer : Tracy is a seasoned product development leader with more than 20 years of experience at Budget Blinds, where she consistently delivered high-quality and efficient products and services. Her empathetic leadership style and long-standing relationships have been instrumental in providing exceptional support to our franchisees. In Tracy's new role, she'll utilize her expertise to break down departmental silos and foster cross-collaboration, ultimately driving company-wide improvements through identifying inefficiencies and implementing cohesive best practices. Her executive leadership appointment adds capacity to introduce new ideas while leveraging historical insights for effective change.

: Tracy is a seasoned product development leader with more than 20 years of experience at Budget Blinds, where she consistently delivered high-quality and efficient products and services. Her empathetic leadership style and long-standing relationships have been instrumental in providing exceptional support to our franchisees. In Tracy's new role, she'll utilize her expertise to break down departmental silos and foster cross-collaboration, ultimately driving company-wide improvements through identifying inefficiencies and implementing cohesive best practices. Her executive leadership appointment adds capacity to introduce new ideas while leveraging historical insights for effective change. Amy Campbell , Vice President of Marketing, Product Design & Strategy : Amy's experience with data-driven decision making from comprehensive product and marketing insights has informed product development, pricing strategies and marketing campaigns. Expanding her role from marketing to also encompassing product and vendor management allows Budget Blinds to create a more cohesive strategy from product conception to market delivery. This ensures a consumer-first strategy where new products are developed based on tangible consumer needs, preferences and behaviors, leading to more relevant and successful product offerings.

: Amy's experience with data-driven decision making from comprehensive product and marketing insights has informed product development, pricing strategies and marketing campaigns. Expanding her role from marketing to also encompassing product and vendor management allows Budget Blinds to create a more cohesive strategy from product conception to market delivery. This ensures a consumer-first strategy where new products are developed based on tangible consumer needs, preferences and behaviors, leading to more relevant and successful product offerings. Nick Petropoulos, Director of Information Technology: Nick will now oversee catalog management under the same arm as the technology team, addressing critical needs in Budget Blinds' technology infrastructure for updating and maintaining product and vendor data accuracy. Nick has also added change management support to facilitate smoother adoption of industry-leading operating and technology systems across the organization. With these critical data and technology workflows under Nick's expanded leadership, Budget Blinds will become more efficient and reliable technically.

These organizational changes, coupled with the brand's proactive engagement of key stakeholders, position Budget Blinds for improved performance and sustainable growth. The brand is confident that this new structure will foster collaboration and drive innovation, ensuring Budget Blinds remains the leader in window coverings while Home Franchise Concepts continues to reinvest in the brand for future growth. Budget Blinds looks forward to providing enhanced franchisee support, more efficient operations and the development of products and services that truly resonate with our consumers.

"We strive to be regarded with deep respect and admiration by all who work and partner with us, through championing high-standards of child-safety, product quality and exceptional experiences rooted in trust and brand reputation," continued Nykolaychuk. "We're excited for the bright future we have ahead, and look forward to the lasting impact Tracy, Amy and Nick will bestow on the Budget Blinds legacy."

With Budget Blinds contributing to the success of Home Franchise Concepts, the parent company plans to execute even more innovative strategies and remain ambitious in implementing new tactics to generate additional awareness and support for its family of brands. With new shifts in leadership, Home Franchise Concepts is focused on ongoing operational and technology improvements and is dedicated to enhancing the support for its family of brands.

