Budget Blinds Leads Industry in Child Safety in Compliance with National Window Covering Safety Standard

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Blinds, the top window covering franchise in North America, announces its continued commitment to safety and compliance with the latest U.S. regulations governing window covering standards. Effective June 1, 2024, all window covering products sold in the U.S. must be cordless or have inaccessible cords, as per the updated voluntary window covering safety standard by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The new regulations, which include the elimination of free hanging operating cords, free hanging tilt cords, multiple cord connectors, and enhanced tension device requirements, are aimed at enhancing safety for people and families across the nation. With a wide selection of cordless and motorized product offerings in their portfolio for many years, Budget Blinds has long been at the forefront of ensuring products meet and exceed safety standards, and this commitment remains unwavering.

Further demonstrating their leadership in providing the safest products on the market to their customers, Budget Blinds has launched new products that further coincide with the new standard, including a new Basic's motor offered through their Smart Home Collection, new cordless lift systems and exclusive fabrics and collections.

"Budget Blinds has always prioritized the safety of our customers, and as the window covering industry evolves, we continue to lead by offering new and exclusive designs, innovations and family-safe options," said Tracy Christman, EVP of Product Strategy and Management at Budget Blinds. "Aligning safety with style, our cordless and motorized selections provide peace of mind through beautiful window coverings. Additionally, our array of automated products developed with Smart Home Technology integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Nest and other voice activation systems. This means we're able to provide customers with safe, convenient and stylish options that make their home their very own."

To support compliance with the latest regulations, Budget Blinds is providing retrofitting solutions for some existing products to make them motorized. Understanding that some customers may still require corded window coverings due to specific needs, such as accessibility for the elderly, those with disabilities or for use in commercial buildings, corded products will still be available as custom-order options, utilizing retractable cord or continuous cord loop operating systems with enhanced tension devices.

Budget Blinds remains at the forefront of the industry, offering a wide range of innovative and stylish window-covering solutions. With the implementation of these new regulations, customers can rest assured that Budget Blinds' products not only enhance the aesthetics of their homes but also prioritize the safety of their loved ones.

About Budget Blinds

Budget Blinds® is the largest window covering franchise in North America, offering custom blinds, shutters, shades, drapery, and more for residential and commercial consumers in more than 10,000 communities in the U.S. and Canada. Budget Blinds' over 900 business owners, and 1,500 locations, have dressed more than 25 million windows since the brand's founding in 1992. Budget Blinds is part of the Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) family of home improvement goods and services brands.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® , is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.

