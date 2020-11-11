Budget Brothers offers Permanent and Safe Scorpion Elimination In Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORPION CONTROL IN PHOENIX

Matt finished reading a bedtime story to his son, said goodnight, and turned out the light. He left the door ajar so the hall light would shine into the room; a reassurance his son needed.

"Dad! It's raining scorpions!" his son yelled. Matt shook his head. Their bedtime story had been The Scorpion and The Frog.

"Go to sleep!" he hollered back.

There was a shriek from the bedroom and Matt rushed in, flipped on the light, and saw his son was under his blankets in a tight ball at the bottom of the bed. There were two bark scorpions on the child's pillow.

Stories about scorpion control in Phoenix are non-fiction.

HOW DO THEY GET IN? SCORPION CONTROL IN PHOENIX

The scorpions fell out of an air conditioning vent above his son's bed. After removing the scorpions, Matt moved the bed away from any windows or vents. The next day he called his Maricopa County pest control professional.

Scorpions are scary-looking but aren't usually aggressive. Like many pests, they're foraging for food. They are also nocturnal, so they tend to move around at night.

Your home isn't airtight. Scorpions can squeeze in through openings no wider than a debit card but prefer easy access through gaps near doors and windows. They're happy in any dark, moist place, so you're more likely to find one near your bathroom or kitchen.

6 WAYS SCORPIONS ENTER YOUR HOME

Scorpions don't lay eggs. One mom can birth between 20-100 "scorplings" at a time, so you can have an infestation quickly.

Scorpions enter homes through:

Air vents, utility lines – That tiny hole through which electrical wiring enters your home is an expressway for scorpions. Condensation from air conditioning ducts is especially attractive to these pests. Hitchhiking – If you kick your shoes off at the door or drop wet swimming pool towels on the patio, check them for scorpions before bringing them into the house. Scorpions hide in trash containers, houseplants, and lawn furniture. Openings (gaps, cracks) – The age of your home doesn't matter. There are tiny cracks and gaps near every entrance and window. Air vents to the outside, chimneys… Scorpions see these as opportunities for shelter during the day. Roofs – Scorpions' tiny pincers grip uneven surfaces tightly. They climb trees and can drop from overhanging branches onto your roof. Rooftops offer many small openings through which a scorpion can squeeze through. Weep holes – Exterior home sidings have "weep" areas near the ground for trapped moisture to escape. It's a necessary drainage precaution through which scorpions enter. Woodpiles – Firewood should never be stored inside your home. You can carry a scorpion indoors in a bundle of wood, so when you bring wood inside burn it right away. Storing or piling wood next to your home or on the patio is a bad idea too.

FINALLY: PERMANENT, SAFE SCORPION ELIMINATION IN PHOENIX

Matt called Budget Brothers Termite & Pest Elimination and we were excited to tell him we no longer offered scorpion control. Budget Brothers now offers the only permanent scorpion elimination service available in Arizona.

Scorpion Repel is designed to prevent scorpions from entering your home. It is non-toxic and pesticide-free.

We've known for a long time that scorpions cannot climb on glass. Technology finally came up with an innovative solution for permanent scorpion prevention: When professionally applied, Scorpion Repel creates a glass-like surface. Scorpions can't get traction. They cannot crawl into your home.

When it comes to scorpions, now you can live and let live. Because they won't be living with you. Contact Budget Brothers Termite & Pest Elimination today to schedule a free estimate.602-253-2495 or keepscorpionsaway.com

