Budget Bytes Announces Winners of the First-Ever 'Best of Budget Bytes Awards'

50+ value-driven ingredients and kitchen appliances ideal for home cooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Bytes, the leading resource for affordable and flavor-forward recipes, today announced the winners of the inaugural Best of Budget Bytes Awards. The program establishes a new annual benchmark recognizing excellence in ingredients and kitchen essentials that offer the best value, quality, taste, or performance. There are winners across 37 categories selected by Budget Bytes' recipe developers and editors and Reader's Choice winners across 14 categories selected by the brand's audience of at-home cooks.

The Best of Budget Bytes Awards recognize excellence in ingredients and kitchen essentials that deliver the best value, quality, taste, or performance. To see the 2026 winners visit BudgetBytes.com/2026winners.

To see the full list of winners – and recipes to use them in – visit BudgetBytes.com/2026winners.

The launch comes as inflation and grocery costs continue to shape how Americans shop and cook. Nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. adults (87%) report experiencing higher prices than usual for groceries, and over half are actively changing their shopping behaviors to seek out deals (AP-NORC). Against that backdrop, Budget Bytes created these awards to help consumers cut through crowded retail shelves to identify the products truly worth buying.

Rather than rewarding the lowest-priced item in every category, the awards recognize products that offer strong overall value — whether through performance, versatility, convenience, taste, nutritional profile or long-term usefulness. From perishable items to pantry staples and cookware and countertop appliances, each winner rose to the top through hands-on evaluation, testing and the same standards that Budget Bytes applies to every recipe: practical, repeatable, and worth it. Some of the winners include Barilla for pasta, Chobani for yogurt, Hunt's for canned tomatoes, Kerrygold for butter, Cabot for cheese, and Ninja for best blender.

"People want to feel good about what they are putting in their shopping carts," said Jess Rice, senior test kitchen editor at Budget Bytes. "They are watching prices closely, and they do not want to waste money on products that underdeliver. These awards are designed to help home cooks know what products are worth the money."

Each item was judged on the following criteria:

Affordability — Products fit within price points accessible to most Americans

— Products fit within price points accessible to most Americans Accessibility — Products can be found where most Americans shop, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Aldi

— Products can be found where most Americans shop, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Aldi Quality — Products deliver high-quality results relative to price

— Products deliver high-quality results relative to price Additional considerations — Performance, nutritional value, and community approval

The Best of Budget Bytes Awards highlight top ingredients and kitchen tools, including:

Pantry MVPs — All-purpose flour, gluten-free flour, rice, pasta, canned tomatoes, canned soup, beans, peanut butter, jam or jelly, spices and bread

— All-purpose flour, gluten-free flour, rice, pasta, canned tomatoes, canned soup, beans, peanut butter, jam or jelly, spices and bread Fridge and Dairy Staples — Butter, cheese, cream cheese and yogurt

— Butter, cheese, cream cheese and yogurt Proteins — Chicken, bacon and sausage

— Chicken, bacon and sausage Freezer Favorites — Frozen vegetables and frozen fruit

— Frozen vegetables and frozen fruit Sauces and Flavor Boosters — Olive oil, soy sauce, bouillon, vinegar and salsa

— Olive oil, soy sauce, bouillon, vinegar and salsa Time-Saver Tools — Air fryer, slow cooker and pressure cooker

— Air fryer, slow cooker and pressure cooker Countertop Workhorses — Cookware, knives, blender, food processor and storage containers

Brands interested in being considered for next year's Best of Budget Bytes Awards can email product information to [email protected].

About Budget Bytes

Budget Bytes is a trusted, go-to recipe resource for home cooks who want meals that are big on flavor and realistic on cost. Part of the Delta Digital portfolio of brands, Budget Bytes reaches 6.5 million people and recipes are viewed more than 10 million times, monthly, with 1.6 million social media followers.

New recipes, videos and meal plans are added weekly by a team of chefs who are also grocery experts focused on what's affordable, widely available, and worth buying. Readers can search recipes by ingredient, cuisine, special diets (vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian), and cooking method (one-pot, sheet pan, slow cooker, and air fryer). Budget Bytes also offers curated collections for recipes under $3, $5, $10, and $15. To learn more, please visit BudgetBytes.com/About.

SOURCE Budget Bytes