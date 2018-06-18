Budget Dumpster Recognized as Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Top Workplaces Program is based on employee surveys administered by Energage, LLC. Employees rate their employers in the areas of career development, engagement, benefits and workplace culture, and the awards are presented to companies who rank highly.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

This is the second workplace award the organization has received in 2018. In April, Budget Dumpster also received a 2018 Smart Culture Award from Smart Business Magazine for creating an office culture that increases productivity, enhances job satisfaction and provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Along with these workplace culture awards, Budget Dumpster has recently been recognized as one of the top fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio by Case Western Reserve's Weatherhead School of Management and one of the fastest growing tech companies in North America by Deloitte.

About Budget Dumpster, LLC

Established in 2009, Budget Dumpster delivers affordable waste removal services in most major markets throughout the United States. Working with over 250 local partners, Budget Dumpster sells thousands of temporary roll off dumpsters each week for projects big and small.

Based in suburban Cleveland with a growing team of over 100 employees, Budget Dumpster has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000; a top technology company by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500; one of the top five fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio by Crain's Cleveland; one of the largest waste and recycling firms in North America by Waste360 and one of the nation's Most Flexible Workplaces by Fortune. Learn more about how we help people and companies each day at https://www.budgetdumpster.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/budget-dumpster-recognized-as-top-workplace-by-the-plain-dealer-for-fourth-consecutive-year-300667924.html

SOURCE Budget Dumpster, LLC

Related Links

http://www.budgetdumpster.com

