Budget Expert Releases Nonpartisan, Plain English Book on Congress, Appropriations, Federal Spending, Taxes, Debt

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As House and Senate negotiators struggle to fund federal agencies for the current fiscal year and remain at an impasse over aid for Ukraine and Israel, and shutdowns of federal agencies loom on March 1 and March 8, federal budget expert Charles S. Konigsberg, J.D. (founder of Capitol Public Policy LLC), has published a nonpartisan, plain English primer for national news and business media, Members of Congress and staff, federal agencies, attorneys, advocates, the business community, trade associations, nonprofits, academics and students, and the general public.

National budget expert releases nonpartisan, plain-English book on Congress, federal spending, taxes, public debt Post this

The new book, Trillions: A Primer on the Debt Ceiling, Federal Spending, Taxes, and Fiscal Law [2023-2024 Edition], available from Matthew Bender, a division of LexisNexis, in print and e-book format (immediate download), begins with a concise overview of federal spending and taxes ("six trillion dollars in 12 minutes") and provides an up-to-date, plain English explanation of the process that governs the federal budget, including the 28% enacted annually through appropriations; the 62% enacted outside the appropriations process through entitlement and other permanent laws; the escalating portion required to service the debt; and the nearly $5 trillion in revenues raised through individual, payroll, corporate, and other taxes and fees.

The book also includes concise explanations of two issues with far-reaching implications: recurrent fiscal crises over raising the debt limit (which will again occur at the end of this year) and this term's Supreme Court review of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding mechanism—a case of immense importance to the financial sector and consumers.

In addition, the author's websites Appropriations.com and GovBudget.com, provide up-to-date explanations of ongoing negotiations over federal spending bills including developments on the Ukraine-Israel-U.S. border emergency supplemental package, and the implications of the Fiscal Responsibility Act spending caps which could generate a budget sequester order on April 30, 2024.

About the Author/Publisher: Charles S. Konigsberg, J.D., has served in senior positions for both political parties: Assistant Director at the White House Office of Management and Budget for three successive Budget Directors; General Counsel (twice) at the U.S. Senate Finance Committee; Minority Chief Counsel at the U.S. Senate Rules & Administration Committee; Staff Attorney at the U.S. Senate Budget Committee; Director of Congressional Affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and AmeriCorps; and Staff Director of a national blue ribbon bipartisan debt reduction task force.

He is also author of America's Priorities: How the U.S. Government Raises and Spends $3 Trillion Per Year (2008) and numerous congressional publications explaining the interactions of the congressional authorization, appropriation, tax, and budget processes including the Senate Finance Committee Blue Book and the first two editions of the Senate Budget Committee's official explanation of the Congressional budget process.

Mr. Konigsberg is available for media interviews and group presentations regarding his new book and current federal budget developments and negotiations.

CONTACT: Charles S. Konigsberg, J.D., President, Capitol Public Policy LLC, 202-818-8578,

(cell) 301-509-5688, [email protected], or [email protected].

To Order the Print Book or Download the e-Book: https://lexisnexis.com/trillions

Websites:

https://appropriations.com

https://govbudget.com

https://capitolpublicpolicy.com

SOURCE Capitol Public Policy LLC