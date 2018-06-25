Budget Travel Announces America's Coolest Small Towns For 2018

Each year Budget Travel encourages its multi-platform audience to discover travel beyond the big cities and experience something different: America's Coolest Small Towns. "Combining cultural diversity, cutting-edge cuisine, natural beauty, and vibrant community spirit, these towns offer visitors a truly authentic small town experience," says Editor in Chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello. "Beacon, in New York's Hudson River Valley, exemplifies those core values, with an incredible array of artists and artisans, chefs, a world-class museum, Dia: Beacon, and a revitalized downtown."

Budget Travel editors, writers, photographers, and videographers have been exploring small towns across the U.S. (each with a population under 20,000) to curate the "10 Coolest Small Towns in America 2018" package, which includes articles, video, social media posts, Facebook Live, a Twitter chat, and television appearances.

Budget Travel's Top 10 list of the Coolest Small Towns in America for 2018:





#1 Beacon, NY: A haven for artists, artisans, chefs, and environmentalists



#2 Sonoma, CA: A wine lover's paradise



#3 Gatlinburg, TN: Gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park



#4 Durango, CO: For Southwest adventurers



#5 Ephraim, WI: The classic American lakeshore vacation



#6 Jackson Hole, WY: Outdoorsy fun in the Grand Tetons



#7 Eureka Springs, AR: A rich history and soothing natural beauty



#8 Sedona, AZ: For travelers seeking relaxation and enlightenment



#9 Ocean Springs, MS: The Gulf Coast's foodie magnet



#10 Point Pleasant, NJ: An awesome beach and boardwalk with a family-friendly vibe

Budget Travel inspires and empowers American travelers who want to see more for less by providing consumers with 'how-to' advice to get the most out of each travel experience, and make every destination accessible. With an aspirational and friendly approach across all platforms (including digital, social, video & TV), Budget Travel delivers the best advice on vacations, long weekends, and road trips in the U.S. and beyond.

