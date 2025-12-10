BuDhaGirl Expands Global Presence with Acquisition of French Brands Kumali & ShanShan, Forming Newly Created Zen Collective

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BuDhaGirl—the US based lifestyle brand celebrated for blending modern elegance with mindfulness and pioneering the concept of Mindful Glamour®— today announces the acquisition of two French fashion jewelry brands, Kumali and ShanShan. This milestone marks the establishment of Zen Collective, a new holding company of luxury brands within the wellness space. The Zen Collective will effectively unite BuDhaGirl, Kumali, and ShanShan under the visionary umbrella led by Founder and CEO Jessica Jesse.

The formation of Zen Collective will continue the evolution of BuDhaGirl from a single brand into a holistic luxury ecosystem. This move will also deepen the brand's European presence with the addition of Paris operations, reflecting its long-term vision to cultivate a global community where fashion, wellness, and intention intertwine.

"BuDhaGirl has always been more than a brand—it is a philosophy of life rooted in ritual and style," said Jessica Jesse, Founder and CEO of BuDhaGirl and Zen Collective. "The creation of Zen Collective represents our next chapter—bringing together brands that share our belief in beauty with purpose. With Kumali and ShanShan, we welcome two French houses that embody exquisite craftsmanship, emotional resonance, and the mindful pursuit of elegance."

Kumali will be integrated as a collection within BuDhaGirl, serving as a charming entry point to the ethos of intentional living. ShanShan, meanwhile, will continue as a distinct Parisian house—an emblem of refinement, artistry, and timeless style. Both brands will retain their creative identities while benefiting from the collective's shared expertise in mindful design, storytelling, and experiential retail.

"We believe the future of luxury is intentional," added Jesse. "Zen Collective brings us one step closer to creating a global ecosystem where wellness and design coexist, where every object carries both spirit and style, and where intention becomes everyday luxury."

BuDhaGirl's international strategy remains focused on mindful expansion—growing not only in scale but in significance. By fostering brands that honor both heritage and innovation, Zen Collective aims to shape a new narrative for modern luxury: one that celebrates presence, craftsmanship, consciousness, and the beauty of daily ritual. Central to this mission is a continued commitment to supporting women artisans, honoring their traditions, and creating opportunities for meaningful, dignified work.

This is not just growth—it is a graceful unfolding of purpose across continents, cultures, and consciousness.

About BuDhaGirl

Founded in 2013 by Jessica Jesse, BuDhaGirl is a luxury lifestyle brand rooted in the belief that beauty becomes meaningful when paired with ritual. Its iconic All Weather Bangles® have become global symbols of mindful luxury for women around the world. BuDhaGirl products offer a sensorial path to well-being—honoring tradition while reimagining how we wear wellness and intention each day. Zen Collective is unveiling its physical retail prototype Spirit & Nest, a multi-brand concept store inspired by intention, beauty, global brands, and everyday ritual. This first store will be located in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and now expanding to Paris, BuDhaGirl continues to shape the future of mindful living.

"Mindfulness is the new art de vivre."

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BuDhaGirl