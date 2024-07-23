Budokan Martial Arts Announces Grand Opening for August 12, 2024

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budokan Martial Arts is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Sugar Land on August 12, 2024. With over three decades of experience, each sensei brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to offer top-notch Karate and martial arts training to the community.

Located in Sugar Land, Budokan Martial Arts is dedicated to providing exceptional karate instruction for both children and adults. They offer a wide range of classes including karate for children and adults, as well as self-defense courses and competition training programs. They are currently offering a FREE class for new registrants.

For more information about Budokan Martial Arts and to sign up for classes, visit their website at https://budokantx.com/.

The dojo is led by a team of experienced and internationally-trained instructors: Sensei Silvio Chacon, Sensei Oswaldo Carrillo, Sensei Claudio Brun, and Sensei Miguel Zamora. Each instructor brings a diverse range of skills and knowledge to provide students with a well-rounded karate education. Students can expect to receive personalized attention and guidance to help them reach their full potential.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the Sugar Land community and share our passion for martial arts with students of all ages," said Sensei Chacon, one of the owners of Budokan Martial Arts. "Our goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment where students can learn valuable skills, build confidence, and stay active in a community that truly cares."

In addition to traditional Japanese karate classes, Budokan Martial Arts will also offer self-defense classes designed to equip students with practical skills to protect themselves in real-world situations. These classes will focus on essential self-defense techniques, situational awareness, and effective communication strategies.

Budokan Martial Arts' commitment to upholding the values of dedication and respect are at the core of traditional Japanese karate, focusing on providing a well-rounded training experience that focuses on physical skill development and the mental and spiritual aspects of the art. Their ultimate goal is to help students become confident, disciplined, and respectful individuals both on and off the mat.

About Budokan Martial Arts

Budokan Martial Arts is a premier martial arts facility in Sugar Land, TX, offering top-quality martial arts instruction for children and adults. With experienced instructors and a focus on traditional martial arts values, Budokan Martial Arts is dedicated to helping students achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Contact Information

Name: Oswaldo Carrillo

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (832) 479-7006

SOURCE Budokan Martial Arts