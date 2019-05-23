BudTrader Regulation Crowdfunding Offering Now Available on Equifund CFP

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP, an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for P5 Systems, Inc., d/b/a BudTrader, a cannabis advertising and networking platform.

"We are proud to launch a Regulation CF offering for BudTrader who opted to raise capital from the crowd through the Equifund platform instead of utilizing traditional financing avenues so that everyone will have the chance to invest," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund CFP's founder and CEO. "In the past, these opportunities were only available to the well-connected or the 'qualified investor.' Equifund not only opens these previously unavailable opportunities to everyone, it does so with modest entry-level commitments."

BudTrader has over two million registered users who can network and create ads for legal cannabis products, services, events and job opportunities on their platform. As of today, BudTrader announced the commencement of its Regulation CF Offering on the Equifund platform. To learn about the terms of the offering, please visit https://equifundcfp.com/budtrader

"Major social networks have been shutting down accounts involving the solicitation of cannabis-related products," said Brad McLaughlin, BudTrader's founder and CEO. "Because of this trend, leading cannabis companies feel the pains from restrictions imposed on them and are struggling to find ways to do business."

According to eMarketer , digital ad spending in the US will exceed traditional ad spending and surpass two-thirds of total media spending. Additionally, the Financial Post revealed that investors invested $10 billion into cannabis in North America in 2018, twice what was invested in the last three years combined, and is expected to exceed $16 billion in 2019.

Through Equifund CFP, prospective investors can find more information about BudTrader's investment offering, review their offering documents and execute an investment if they desire to do so. They can also use the platform's communication forum to directly ask questions to BudTrader's management team.

Deal highlights:

BudTrader has grown to more than 2 million registered users

BudTrader has generated $2 million in revenue in the last 24 months and plans to expand its revenues.

in revenue in the last 24 months and plans to expand its revenues. BudTrader added over 1,000 user accounts per day in the last 30 days.

2 million users in the US and 60,000 users in Canada .

. 200,000 businesses rely on BudTrader to start and grow their companies and connect with consumers.

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund CFP website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund CFP offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

About Equifund CFP

Equifund CFP is an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities to accredited and non-accredited individuals. As a full-stack platform, Equifund CFP allows investors to discover opportunities, review offering documents and execute an investment in a single place. Equifund CFP is a funding portal member of FINRA. Securities are only offered through Equifund CFP's website.

