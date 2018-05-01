Budweiser celebrates summer with new Freedom Reserve Red Lager

"To call Budweiser a partner would be an understatement – they are considered family to us and the 3,000 families their donations help to support," said Major Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Freedom Reserve is a great testament to their unwavering dedication and compassion for our armed forces and we salute them."

Freedom Reserve Red Lager is the second specialty lager to appear in Budweiser's Reserve Collection and is inspired by George Washington's hand-penned recipe from his personal military journal dating back to 1757. Packaged both in a vintage stubby bottle and also available in a one-pint can, the Red Lager is brewed with toasted barley grains for a slightly sweet aroma with a touch of hops, a rich caramel malt taste and a smooth finish with a hint of molasses. Marking the seventh consecutive year Budweiser is teaming up with Folds of Honor, the brand brought together a select group of Budweiser brewers who are also proud veterans to brew Freedom Reserve and their signatures are prominently featured on each bottle and can.

We are incredibly proud of our Freedom Reserve Red Lager because it was passionately brewed by our veteran brewers who have bravely served our country," said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. "With Freedom Reserve we remain dedicated to our mission to support our veterans and their families through our longstanding partnership with Folds of Honor."

As the great American lager, Budweiser is committed to supporting U.S. veterans and their families, with the brand's total contributions helping to benefit more than 3,000 families across the country. To help spread the message of support this summer, Budweiser will deploy a fully integrated marketing campaign for Freedom Reserve, complete with in-store displays, online advertising and digital marketing programming along with new national TV creative airing during marquee sports moments, including the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Freedom Reserve will be available beginning in May through September 30, or while limited supplies last.

Budweiser is also partnering with alcohol delivery service Drizly to deliver a taste of summer to new Drizly customers across the country with a special promotion code to save $5.00 on the first purchase, using the code "Freedom." The offer is valid from May 1 through July 15.*

*Drizly promotion code: FREEDOM is 21+, subject to applicable law. Offer valid for $5.00 off first order. Not valid in: CT, KY, ME, MO, OH.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 12,500 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 3,800 in 2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

