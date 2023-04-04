BUDWELL Launches Limited Edition "199X Collection" of Colorful Pocket-Sized Pipes

Introducing Six Vibrant Shades Inspired by a Decade to Remember

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUDWELL, a high design, low maintenance lifestyle brand of stylish smokeware, today announced the launch of their 199X Collection (pronounced 1990's). The new collection features six limited-edition colors of the company's best-selling BUDDY one-hitter pipe, inspired by the rollicking music and fashion of the nineties. Each color is available as a full pipe that can be personalized with your choice of text, or as a standalone tip that can be interchanged with existing BUDDY pipes.

The new colors will be released in pairs between April and August. The first drop, arriving for 420, includes Limelight (kiwi green) and Hibiscus (Pepto pink). Each colorway emits a neon glow under blacklight, and is available for sale at budwell.shop today.

"There's nothing worse for a stylish stoner than being forced to choose between form and function. The 199X Collection solves that problem with a colorful, customizable one-hitter that showcases their personal style," said BUDWELL founder Sara Hussain. "I'm thrilled to release our first two colorways, Limelight and Hibiscus, which glow bright neon under blacklight, delivering a fluorescent flex sure to stand out during 420 and festival season."

Additional colors from the collection drop this summer, beginning with Surf (deep teal) and Borscht (magenta - Pantone's color of the year for 2023), shipping in June, followed by Matador (fire engine red) and Ghost (blizzard white), shipping in late August. The full 199X Collection of six interchangeable color tips and a BUDDY one-hitter pipe will be available to ship in September, just in time for the holidays.

Individual colors are available for pre-order beginning today, priced at $50 for a 199X BUDDY Pipe and $35 for a Color Tip only, which pairs with the original BUDDY classic pipe. The 199X Complete Collection will retail for $250. Custom text, up to 30 characters, can be added to any BUDDY pipe for $5.

Added Hussain, "The original BUDDY one-hitter pipe is a fan favorite for its sleek, chic, and discreet design that stands up to regular use. The new 199X Collection interchangeable color tips are a fun and affordable way to further personalize your BUDDY and show off your unique stoner style on the go."

BUDWELL is proudly Brown Woman Owned and Made in the USA.

ABOUT BUDWELL

BUDWELL is a high design, low maintenance lifestyle brand. BUDWELL is proudly Brown Owned, Woman Owned, and Made in the USA. BUDWELL founder Sara Hussain is a first generation Bangladeshi American and creator of the bestselling flagship product, Buddy one-hitter pipe. Buddy is the black denim jacket of one hitters: it is sleek, sustainable, and unbreakable. BUDWELL's online "stonerglam" boutique features curated vintage smokeware and small batch goods from minority, LGBTQ, and women-owned independent brands. BUDWELL is a proud supporter of social impact causes through their initiative, "The Buddy System," as well as Broccoli Magazine's Floret Coalition.

