Buehler Debuts AbrasiMet XL Pro™ and AbrasiMet M Powerful Saws for Sectioning Samples at Heat Treat 2019

Buehler's robust AbrasiMet saws reduce the sample size, remove the material damage quickly and provide consistency and repeatability in cutting large samples for production environments. This saves a great deal of preparation time in the quality control or inspection laboratory of a high volume production facility.

Ben Mangrich, Commercial Sales Director notes, "We have received our first orders of the AbrasiMet XL Pro from customers cutting large, heat treated components which require a robust and powerful saws. The AbrasiMet XL Pro has been in continuous use at customer sites throughout the world with 24/7 operation and has proven its durability in harsh environments. Buehler's customers appreciate the benefits of both the AbrasiMet M and AbrasiMet XL Pro including efficient cutting and ease of use so they can produce more high quality samples in less time."

The floor standing AbrasiMet XL Pro has intuitive capabilities with programmable user interface that reduces set up time and provides accuracy of alignment through laser and joystick control of xyz axis. This allows precise alignment of samples with three axis manipulation of the blade and table. The touch screen can be programmed for blade size, cut type, homing and tracking position, serial sectioning, Variable SmartCut and chamber wash-down. Other key features minimize deformation reproducibly and include sectioning modes that minimize the area of contact (MAC) during the cut such as "Planar Mode", capability of pulsing the cut to reduce potential for thermal damage and "Smart Cut", which optimizes feed rate to ensure high quality cut surfaces when cutting materials of varying geometry and abrasion-resistance. It has a 13.4 hp motor, fits large parts up to 48" width in the chamber and is easy to clean with a secondary filtration tank.

The table top AbrasiMet M saw is powerful with a 5.5 hp motor, has a large chamber to fit parts up to 25" and ideally designed for heavy use. Lab technicians can change blades easily without tools, in addition cleaning of the 30-gallon recirculation tank is easy.

Buehler metallographic equipment, hardness testers and consumables are used in a wide variety of industries, including Primary Metals, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Medical, Energy and more. For information on the new abrasive cutters or other lab solutions for your application, visit www.buehler.com or email marketing@buehler.com

