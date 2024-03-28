¡BUENA! 'LOTERÍA FANTÁSTICA' BRINGS THE FIESTA WITH WORLDWINNER'S FIRST-EVER BILINGUAL GAME

WorldWinner Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With New Lotería Game

HENDERSON, Nev., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWinner is celebrating a major milestone - 25 years as the premier gaming entertainment company and operator of the most trusted real money competitive gaming platform, with over $2 billion in player winnings. To mark the occasion, the company is bringing the fiesta to players, starting with the launch of Lotería Fantástica on WorldWinner.com and the WorldWinner mobile apps. It is a celebration of the beloved Hispanic Bingo game steeped in more than 110 years of history. Forging its own piece of history, Lotería Fantástica is WorldWinner's first-ever fully bilingual competitive game, which allows jugadores (players) to play, see, and hear the game in either English or Spanish while competing in Head to Head and Multiplayer Tournaments for the chance to win cash and prizes.

Adding to the festivities, WorldWinner will launch with over $500,000 in Lotería Fantástica player promotions, creating more excitement, more fun, and more opportunities for ¡Buenas! than ever before. WorldWinner will also offer a series of tournaments and events for players to compete in for cash prizes and rewards throughout the month.

"WorldWinner's 25th year as the leading competitive gaming platform is shaping up to be our best yet," said Nancy MacIntyre, WorldWinner CEO. "In addition to the launch of our first bilingual game, Lotería Fantástica, and anniversary celebration tournaments and prizes, players will notice a smoother, faster, and more optimized gameplay experience as we have been working behind the scenes to launch a brand new technology platform to ensure that WorldWinner continues to be the destination of choice for cash-based competitive gaming entertainment for years to come."

About Lotería Fantástica on WorldWinner

Lotería Fantástica, the newest addition to the popular "bingo" game category on WorldWinner, is an image-matching game based on Lotería, a popular game in Hispanic culture often played at social gatherings, festivals, and family events. Created to give players a chance to play Lotería anytime, anywhere, the game features gorgeous and animated art crafted by talented Latino artists, play-responsive music to set the party mood, and dynamic voiceovers for the cantor (caller) that also responds with gritos (shouts) depending on how the player fares in the game.

"Playing Lotería is a cherished tradition across the Latino community, especially around the holidays," said WorldWinner Game Designer, Audrey White. "Given that Latino players now comprise more than 21% of our WorldWinner player base, it was a natural decision to incorporate Lotería Fantástica into our collection of games. Whether you're a lifelong Lotería enthusiast or trying it out for the first time, we aim to provide a fun experience with modern yet nostalgic artwork crafted by talented Latino artists, a blend of traditional and innovative game components, and, of course, the chance to win cash and prizes.

Players must find images on their 4x4 board, also known as a tabla, when called by the "caller." The goal of the game is to create lines of four, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, to make a ¡Buena! as quickly as possible. Creating multiple ¡Buenas!, using powerups and strategically skipping through cards that aren't on the board will maximize points. Filling the entire board with ¡Buenas! will indicate a Lotería for a massive point bonus, but players will need to be careful, as wrong answers will deduct points!

Lotería Fantástica will have special card themes and events in the future. The game is now available to play on WorldWinner.com . Must be 18+ or older and live in the United States or Canada to make an account, play, or win real money.

About WorldWinner

WorldWinner, the leading competitive gaming entertainment company, celebrates its 25th year as the creator of the most recognized and trusted technology platform for paid competitive games. Players can play their favorite games and compete in tournaments against real people to win cash prizes, with more than $2 billion in player winnings to date. Offering a fun, friendly gaming experience, WorldWinner features a robust portfolio of original and classic games like Solitaire and Bingo, plus premium titles like Yahtzee, Atari Breakout, Wheel of Fortune® and Bejeweled, and new innovative games like Lotería Fantástica, their first Spanish/English bilingual skill game, all of which can be played via the WorldWinner mobile app (iOS and Android) and website. WorldWinner develops and operates real-money game experiences for unique audiences, including FanDuel Faceoff, in partnership with leading Sports Gaming Entertainment company, FanDuel. For additional information, please visit WorldWinner.com, or follow us at @WorldWinner and Facebook.com/WorldWinner.

SOURCE WorldWinner