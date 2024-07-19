BUENA PARK CITY EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION VOTES TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

City Workers Choose Teamsters Local 911 as Collective Bargaining Representative

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 public sector workers in the City of Buena Park have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 911. This worker-led victory is comprised of public works employees who serve the city as drivers, fleet mechanics, sewer service technicians, signs and markings technicians, water services technicians, maintenance helpers, and traffic painters.

"Home to Knott's Berry Farm theme park and other attractions, the City of Buena Park is a destination, and these workers enhance the quality of life of residents and visitors alike—and for that, they deserve a strong contract," said Ray Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 911 in Bellflower. "We thank them for believing in the Teamsters difference. Now, as Teamsters, they will negotiate a contract that will improve their compensation and working conditions."

"We decided to join the Teamsters because the union has a strong tradition of serving those they represent, and the day-to-day representational service offered by the Teamsters is important to us. We know that the stronger our union is, the stronger our contract will be," said Joe Rivera, a lead maintenance worker in the City of Buena Park's Park Department.

Teamsters Local 911 represents thousands of public sector workers throughout Southern California. For more information, go to teamsters911.com.

