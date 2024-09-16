BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: A NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL ANNOUNCES BROADWAY OPENING IN 2025

Today, Sept 16, marks 27th anniversary of the legendary album's release in 1997

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Producers Orin Wolf, John Styles, and Barbara Broccoli have announced a Broadway production of the acclaimed new musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™. With a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Nominee, Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinois, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and a music team led by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit) and Music Supervisor Dean Sharenow.

The new Broadway musical will begin performances on Friday, February 21, 2025, and open Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (36 West 45th St).

For full casting and ticketing information, visit www.buenavistamusical.com .

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ brings the GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is produced on Broadway by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze and John Leguizamo with Executive Producer Allan Williams.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

