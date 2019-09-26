Buff City Soap Names Justin Delaney as New CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buff City Soap – a Southern-based lifestyle brand known for their plant-based soaps – has appointed Justin Delaney as the brand's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Delaney succeeds the brand's co-founder, Brad Kellum, who will still be involved with the business, with a focus on product and retail experience.

Delaney comes to the emerging brand with an extensive resume and business background. He founded Menguin, an online suit and tuxedo rental company, after graduating from business school in 2013. He continued serving as the CEO for nearly four years selling the business to George Zimmer, founder of Men's Wearhouse in 2017. Delaney is no stranger to transitioning businesses as he stayed on with the company and took on a new role as President of the acquiring business for over a year.

Delaney brings several years of executive experience to Buff City Soap, along with his enthusiasm for helping businesses grow to their highest potential.

"It's an honor to take over as CEO for Buff City," said Delaney. "The brand and their products are so special, and it's my privilege to pick up the mantle from Brad and to help grow it into a billion-dollar business."

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap started when Kellum, a former firefighter paramedic discovered that his every day store-bought soap was packed with cow fat and other synthetic materials. He, along with his girlfriend and cofounder Jennifer Ziemianin, a registered nurse, began experimenting with a plant-based alternative in their garage. Gaining the interest of family, friends and neighbors, the couple sold soap at farmer's markets and launched a website to sell online under the name The Bartlett Soap Co. In 2014 the first brick-and-mortar location opened in Bartlett, Tennessee. Since that first location, the brand has grown to 24 store fronts and a thriving online business.

Rebranded as Buff City Soap, the brand offers plant-based soap bars, body butters, shower oils, and bath bombs, along with a facial care line, men's care product line, plant-based laundry detergent, pet care products and bath accessories. Each shop includes a Makery, where employees handcraft each product in-store and customers can customize their products. Furthering its customization promise, the shops host birthday parties, bachelorette nights and other events. The brand has also launched a subscription box service for online orders. In each new market, the shops carry unique soaps designed for the community, such as Livin' in Paradise for Naples, Florida and Fresh Snow for Castle Rock, Colorado.

Kellum is thrilled to see Delaney take on the role of CEO as he turns his focus to the product and creative side of Buff City. He knows that Delaney shares his passion for the brand and is looking forward to seeing their shared dream continue to grow.

"Buff City has been my passion project for the last six years," said Kellum. "It's been an incredible journey watching this company grow to the point where we feel comfortable bringing Justin on, and we are excited to see what's next for Buff City Soap with him at the helm."

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap is a Southern-based lifestyle brand disrupting the way people buy every day soap. The brand's Makeries house a manufacturing and retail business under one roof, where customers customize soaps and see employees handcraft the products in-store. Buff City Soap has 24 shops open in 9 states with 20 additional locations in various stages of development. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.

