BUFF® Joins the B Corporation™ Movement

BUFF® announces the company is now a registered B Corporation™, building upon its deep-rooted commitment to positive social and environmental impact

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Original BUFF®, S.A., a world leader in headwear and neckwear accessories for outdoor activities, is proud to join the movement of registered B Corporations™ , scoring 105.7 in its first round of testing, a major accomplishment in elevating its DO MORE NOW sustainability program. The B Corporation™ community is a growing movement of more than 6,000 companies who are reinventing business by redefining what success means; not just economic but also the wellbeing of people, communities, and the planet. Part of the registration process requires companies to legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in company articles.

Original BUFF®, S.A., a world leader in headwear and neckwear accessories for outdoor activities, is now a registered B Corporation™.

"From day one, we have been committed to choosing the responsible path with every decision. We are honored to stand alongside other sustainable organizations leading the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy," said David Camps, BUFF® CEO. "It's a proud moment to receive validation for our teams' work to help forge a brighter future. It doesn't end here; we are more excited than ever to push further, build better, and design cleaner."

Recognized for prioritizing people and the planet in all facets of business, B Corporations™ must pass a rigorous 360° evaluation to become part of the community of companies striving not only to be the best in the world, but also the best for the world. This evaluation covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. Since its inception, BUFF® has focused on people and the planet as part of its corporate vision. A family-owned business headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the company manufactures ninety percent of its products in-house using 100-percent renewable energy. Last year BUFF® reached a milestone of recycling over 41 million plastic water bottles to make its best-selling products. Additionally, BUFF® created a garment-making school to create meaningful local job opportunities and give people at risk of social exclusion the skills needed to succeed in a textile manufacturing career.

"Our goal is to continually improve and be the best that we can for our consumers, retailers, employees, and the planet," said Marta Torner, sustainability manager at BUFF®. "Over the coming years our goal is to further reduce our carbon footprint, with a focus on supply chain and with an interim milestone of becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2023."

As part of BUFF®'s journey to continually improve, the brand has formalized twelve new policies, ensuring its commitment to sustainability in all aspects of the business. The policies range from ethical marketing practices to a climate change policy intending to measure and reduce the company's environmental impacts. BUFF® plans to keep investing in sustainable product innovation as well as increase the number of products made at its in-house facility from ninety to one hundred percent.

Learn more about BUFF®'s B Corp Journey here: https://www.buff.com/us/bcorp

Media Contact: Stef Walters / [email protected]

SOURCE BUFF®