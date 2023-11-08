Buffalo Bills and EnergyMark Extend Long Term Energy Supply Partnership

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buffalo Bills and EnergyMark, the Official Energy Supplier to the Buffalo Bills, announced a multi-year extension of their Energy Supply Partnership. EnergyMark will continue to provide Natural Gas and Electricity supply to Highmark Stadium and the ADPRO Sports Training Center. 

The initial four-year partnership was a success both on and off the field. EnergyMark provided the Buffalo Bills with price stability and significant savings on energy costs through well-timed fixed price executions. On the field, the Bills won three AFC East Division titles and have established themselves as a perennial Super Bowl contender.  

"We are thrilled to continue and expand on our long-term partnership with the Buffalo Bills," said Luke Marchiori, Executive Vice President of EnergyMark. "Working with and providing solutions for a world class organization like The Buffalo Bills has been instrumental in EnergyMark's growth and visibility throughout New York State and beyond."

"EnergyMark's expertise and proactive efforts have been a great addition to the Buffalo Bills team. With strategic purchases of natural gas and electricity through EnergyMark and a fixed price agreement, we are shielded from current market volatility. The result has been budget stability and significant monthly savings," said John Polka III, executive director of stadium operations, Buffalo Bills.

About EnergyMark

EnergyMark, a leader in independent energy supply based in Williamsville, NY specializes in direct sourcing, storage, and distribution of natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy from NY and other regional supply sources. The company provides energy supply and management services to over 15,000 Northeast US clients. 

