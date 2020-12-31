Buffalo Bills and OPKO Health's BioReference Laboratories Initiate the First Large Scale, Mandatory COVID-19 Fan Testing Program

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Bills, 2020 AFC East Division Champions, and BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), today announced they will be performing fan testing for the AFC Divisional Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

Through New York State, the Bills have been granted permission to host fans at their home Wild Card game that will be played on Jan. 9 or 10. All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR laboratory-based test result within 72 hours of the game through the NFL's testing partner, BioReference, in order to attend the game. Fans that purchase a ticket will be given a BioReference URL to select a testing time at Bills Stadium, two or three days prior to game day.

"BioReference has been helping our players, coaches and staff stay safe all season," said Kim Pegula, Bills Owner and President. "We have no doubt they will help create a safe environment for our long awaited home playoff game. We are pleased to expand our partnership to bring fans back into the stadium."

"The Bills, New York State and BioReference are committed to providing a safe environment so that fans can enjoy the playoff game," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "BioReference has led the way in providing customized large scale COVID-19 screening programs to organizations and municipalities across the country. Fan testing is the next natural step in helping Americans attend and enjoy live sporting and entertainment events."

"Bills fans have waited decades in order to attend a home playoff game and we have worked to build an innovative pilot program to make that happen safely," Governor Cuomo said. "All season long, the Bills' stellar play has captured a certain energy and charisma that is undoubtedly infectious, but we all need to be smart. We're in control of our destiny and how we act is going to determine what comes next. So while this is a time for excitement and celebration, it's critical that everyone follow the guidelines and practice the safe behaviors we know work. If everyone does their part, I believe this pilot will be successful. Go Bills!"

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions, and medical groups. BioReference developed and offers test services that yield high quality and accurate results, including a molecular test for helping with COVID-19 diagnosis and a serology test to help indicate possible COVID-19 exposure. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 120 M.D., Ph.D. and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology, and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding BioReference's testing, the availability of testing and the role and value of the information provided and its impact on decisions, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

