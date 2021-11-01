Buffalo Bills Now the Super Bowl Favorite as NFL Season Reaches Its Midpoint, According to TheLines.com

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buffalo Bills are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, among the most prominent shifts in futures odds from Week 1 as the NFL season reaches its midpoint, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting markets.

A consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and BetMGM — now place the Bills at +550 to win the Super Bowl, meaning bettors would win $550 for every $100 wagered. The AFC runners-up last season, the Bills entered this season at +1150, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens. But a 5-2 start highlighted by an impressive 38-20 domination of the Chiefs two weeks have shifted the odds of the high-flying Bills.

Meanwhile, the 6-2 Bucs stand at +600 to win the Super Bowl after opening the season at +650. Both the Bills and Bucs sit just ahead of the NFL's four one-loss teams: the Los Angeles Rams (+750, from +1500), Green Bay Packers (+900, from +1400), Dallas Cowboys (+1000, from +3500), and Arizona Cardinals (+1100, from +4800).

"Even though the Buccaneers and Bills have lesser records than a handful of teams, they are proven commodities," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "That is especially true at quarterback, where Josh Allen has become a bona fide star and Tom Brady is, well, Tom Brady. Just behind, though, are veteran stars such as Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott, which shows just how important that position is in oddsmakers' calculations."

The consensus odds to win the Super Bowl, as of Monday, Nov. 1, compared with odds ahead of Week 1:

Buffalo Bills (+500, from +1150)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600, from +650)

Los Angeles Rams (+750, from +1500)

(+750, from +1500) Green Bay Packers (+900, from +1400)

Dallas Cowboys (+1000, from +3500)

Arizona Cardinals (+1100, from +4800)

Baltimore Ravens (+1100, from +1400)

Kansas City Chiefs (+1300, from +500)

Tennessee Titans (+1400, from +3000)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500, from +3300)

New Orleans Saints (+3000, from +4000)

Cleveland Browns (+3200, from +1600)

(+3200, from +1600) Las Vegas Raiders (+4000, from +10000)

Cincinnati Bengals (+4000, from +15000)

San Francisco 49ers (+5500, from +1400)

49ers (+5500, from +1400) Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500, from +5000)

New England Patriots (+6000, from +3700)

Minnesota Vikings (+7500, from +5000)

Indianapolis Colts (+8000, from +3500)

Seattle Seahawks (+10000, from +2500)

Denver Broncos (+12500, from +5000)

Carolina Panthers (+15000, from +9000)

Philadelphia Eagles (+20000, from +12500)

Atlanta Falcons (+32000, from +8000)

Chicago Bears (+50000, from +6600)

Washington Football Team (+50000, from +5000)

Miami Dolphins (+65000, from +4000)

New York Giants (+75000, from +8000)

New York Jets (+250000, from +15000)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+250000, from +13000)

Houston Texans (+400000, from +30000)

Detroit Lions (+400000, from +25000)

The consensus point spreads for Week 9 games, as of Monday, Nov. 1:

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5); over/under 46.5

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); over/under 45.5

at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); over/under 45.5 Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (-7); over/under 49.5

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (-7); over/under 45.5

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5.5); over/under 43.5

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) at New York Giants; over/under 47.5

New England Patriots (-3) at Carolina Panthers; over/under 43

Buffalo Bills (-14) at Jacksonville Jaguars; over/under 48.5

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5); over/under 49.5

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles; over/under 51

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5); over/under 55.5

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers; over/under 46.5

49ers; over/under 46.5 Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (-7); over/under 54

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5); over/under 40

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 9 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-9-odds-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:

TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States.

Contact:

Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com

Related Links

https://www.thelines.com

