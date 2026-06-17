Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. announced a series of executive appointments as the company prepares for a major expansion following a $300 million capital partnership with Verite Capital Partners.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. announced a series of executive appointments as the company prepares for a major expansion following a $300 million capital partnership with Verite Capital Partners.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Buffalo, Buffalo Biodiesel serves more than 30,000 restaurants across 15 states through one of the largest used cooking oil operations in the Northeastern U.S. The company plans to expand operations into 25 states stretching from Montreal to Miami, creating more than 600 jobs.

Buffalo Biodiesel Announces Major Executive Expansion Amid $300 Million Growth Initiative

Leading the company is newly appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Frank Balon, a veteran corporate executive and attorney who previously served as Co-President, Chief Legal Officer and Board Director at Steuben Foods.

"Buffalo Biodiesel has been my life's work for over two decades. After screening hundreds of talented prospects, I know I am leaving this company in the hands of a highly capable visionary," said Sumit Majumdar, founder of Buffalo Biodiesel. "Frank possesses the exact blend of operational brilliance and legal acumen needed to scale our business."

Balon has assembled a leadership team that includes former Erie County prosecutor Ryan Haggerty as Chief State Litigator and General Counsel. Haggerty spent more than 14 years with the Erie County DA's Office and will oversee state litigation.

"Ryan's extensive courtroom experience handling high-stakes criminal conspiracies and state level litigation expands our capability to protect our assets," said Balon.

Former federal prosecutor Jeremiah Lenihan has been named Chief Federal Litigator. Lenihan previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney prosecuting organized crime, money laundering, gang activity and financial fraud cases.

"Given Jerry's extensive track record in successful prosecutions at the state and federal levels, coupled with his civil practice, makes him a big help to our enforcement activities," said Balon.

The company also appointed Peter Grisanti, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.

"Peter is another component to the rapid increase in scaling for the company and we expect further key positions to be filled in the near future," said Balon.

Company officials say the appointments strengthen Buffalo Biodiesel's legal, financial and operational capabilities as it enters the most significant growth periods in its history.

About Buffalo Biodiesel Inc.

Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. is a premier renewable energy and recycling technology firm based in Erie County, New York. Dedicated to the circular industrial ecosystem, the company focuses on the collection and processing of renewable feedstocks to manufacture advanced carbon materials and sustainable bio-products, directly preventing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing environmental sustainability.

Press Contact

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1-800-721-1427

https://www.buffalobiodiesel.com/

SOURCE Buffalo Biodiesel Inc.