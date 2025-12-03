Grease, Gas & Growth: The Money Path Spotlights Buffalo Biodiesel CEO Sumit Majumdar on RNG's Next Big Breakout

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz Talk Today TV (BTT) and CrossCheck Media Inc. today announced the release of a powerful new episode of The Money Path featuring Sumit Majumdar, CEO of Buffalo Biodiesel, in a deeply knowledgeable conversation on renewable fuels, supply-chain integrity, and the emerging market opportunity around renewable natural gas (RNG).

Hosted by Todd M. Schoenberger, the episode—titled "Turning Grease Into Green: Buffalo Biodiesel's Big Leap Into RNG"—explores how America's waste stream is rapidly becoming a strategic energy resource. Majumdar details how Buffalo Biodiesel collects used cooking oil from 28,000 locations across 15 states, turning recycled materials into high-value renewable fuel and positioning the company for expanded growth across multiple clean-energy pathways resulting in additional business verticals.

"Buffalo Biodiesel represents the kind of real-world innovation that turns today's waste problems into tomorrow's energy solutions," said Todd M. Schoenberger, Host and Executive Producer of The Money Path. "This episode shows how scale, logistics, and smart regulation can unlock new markets—while also exposing the vulnerabilities threatening the supply chain."

During the episode, Majumdar walks viewers through Buffalo Biodiesel's operational modernization and discusses how upgrades are supporting the company's next phase: expansion into renewable natural gas, with a longer-term eye toward sustainable aviation fuel. He also addresses the regulatory and permitting process with New York's Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and how progress on permitting can serve as a catalyst for continued modernization and new revenue streams.

A key focus of the interview is RNG's growing importance as demand accelerates for cleaner, transportable energy sources. Majumdar and Schoenberger discuss how RNG can support a broad range of sectors—from agriculture and industry to next-generation infrastructure—and why the energy needs of emerging technologies, including AI data centers, are likely to increase pressure on domestic energy solutions.

The episode also spotlights a significant and often overlooked threat to the renewable fuels economy: theft and fraud in the used cooking oil supply chain. Majumdar explains how these crimes disrupt collection logistics, erode margins, and create downstream economic consequences for producers and the broader renewable fuels ecosystem. Schoenberger and Majumdar outline the need for stronger safeguards—including regulatory and enforcement measures—to protect supply-chain integrity and support America's domestic biodiesel industry.

"This isn't just an energy story—it's a supply-chain story, a public policy story, and a business story," added Schoenberger. "When you understand the economics behind the circular economy, you understand why protecting the system matters for job creation, energy independence, and long-term investment."

The episode is now available for viewing on Biz Talk Today TV (BTT) and on-demand across CrossCheck Media's digital platforms.

Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/npqE-agbgOA?si=DIP38AuHzVqENVlV

About Buffalo Biodiesel

Founded in 2005, Buffalo Biodiesel is a vertically integrated recycling and renewable-feedstock company that collects used cooking oil (UCO) and processes it into biodiesel, renewable diesel and RNG feedstocks. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and serves restaurants, institutions, and food manufacturers across the eastern United States.

About The Money Path

The Money Path is a signature series on Biz Talk Today TV (BTT) hosted by Todd M. Schoenberger, featuring interviews with executives, innovators, and thought leaders at the intersection of finance, business, policy, and emerging opportunity.

About Biz Talk Today TV (BTT)

Biz Talk Today TV (BTT), a CrossCheck Media network, delivers financial news, expert interviews, and actionable market intelligence for investors and business-minded viewers across streaming, on-demand video, podcasts, and social platforms.

About CrossCheck Media

CrossCheck Media produces and distributes original programming spanning finance, business, entertainment, and culture, and is the parent company of Biz Talk Today TV.

