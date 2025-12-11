Buffalo Biodiesel Advances Facility Modernization With Completion of Key NYSDEC Compliance Milestones

Secondary Containment Retrofit Plan and Overfill Prevention Work Plan Accepted and Approved

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., a vertically integrated leading recycler and renewable-feedstock company, which purchases and collects used cooking oil (UCO) and processes it into RNG feedstocks and biodiesel, today announced meaningful progress in its ongoing facility modernization and mandated environmental compliance program with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

On November 2, 2025, Buffalo Biodiesel submitted to the DEC a comprehensive work plan to retrofit all indoor and outdoor tanks and storage devices used for the storage of used cooking oil and yellow grease to provide secondary containment. The company confirms that this submission has been accepted and approved by the DEC, marking a significant milestone in strengthening environmental safeguards and operational resilience.

Buffalo Biodiesel also reported progress on a second major compliance initiative. On October 28, 2025, the company submitted a work plan for the installation of overfill prevention systems for all used cooking oil and yellow grease storage tanks and devices. This submission has also been accepted and approved by the New York State DEC.

"These approvals are an important validation of the work we've been doing to strengthen our operations and raise the bar on environmental protection," said Sumit Majumdar, CEO, Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. "Secondary containment and overfill prevention are foundational safeguards, and we appreciate the NYSDEC's review and acceptance of our plans as we continue investing in infrastructure that supports safe, compliant, and scalable growth."

Buffalo Biodiesel's modernization efforts support the company's broader mission to turn recovered waste streams into high-value renewable fuels, while ensuring that collection, handling, and storage operations meet stringent regulatory expectations. The company continues to work on finalizing the last remaining milestones, numbers three and four, and fully expects to meet and complete those requirements for final permitting.

About Buffalo Biodiesel

Buffalo Biodiesel collects and processes used cooking oil into biodiesel feedstock/renewable diesel, supplying regional fuel markets while pursuing community and environmental benefits.

