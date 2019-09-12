Buffalo Computer Graphics Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fasting-Growing Private Companies

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc. (BCG) is proud to be a part of the Inc. Magazine's 2019 list of America's Fasting-Growing Private Companies.

With nearly 200% growth over the past 3 years, BCG is quickly expanding our reach both in the US and around the globe. At BCG we believe that one size does not fit all and we are committed to working with clients to field solutions that meet their specific needs. From the time of award, BCG works closely with all stakeholders to ensure that we architect and field a solution that will perform both technically and operationally. Our team of engineers have the expertise necessary to ensure full integration of our solutions with existing business processes and products. This commitment to not only selling products, but creating partnerships with our clients, has fueled our continuous growth.

"As our client base expanded, our team really stepped up to meet the challenges of taking on several major projects at once. The team went above and beyond to ensure that all project goals were met. We are all proud of what we were able to accomplish here and hope to continue these efforts for many years to come." - Roy Waas – CEO/President - Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc.

BCG's mission statement is "to engineer superior products and offer outstanding service tailored to our customer's needs." BCG takes this mission statement very seriously and has implemented it at every level of the organization from engineering to management, and to marketing and customer support. Across our divisions, we build commercial off-the-shelf and custom solutions that set the standard in their industries. All of our engineering is done in house by our experienced and talented team. In addition to working closely with our customers to determine their exact needs, BCG prides itself on our ability to provide quick and expert support on all systems we have installed. We are honored to be named one of the Inc. 5000's fast-growing American private companies.

About Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc.

BCG is a veteran owned US small business with over 35 years of experience in software, hardware, and systems engineering. BCG has four primary business areas - Maritime Simulation Solutions, Incident Management Systems, Mass Notification Systems, and Custom Hardware & Software Engineering. We have earned a reputation for providing superior products and excellent service to both our private sector and government customers.

