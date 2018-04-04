Buffalo Filter Launches 'End Surgical Smoke' Campaign

LANCASTER, N.Y., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Filter, the industry leader in surgical smoke evacuation, announced the launch of the "End Surgical Smoke" campaign, a new national initiative aimed at increasing awareness about the hazardous side effects of surgical smoke.

Buffalo Filter LLC

Consisting of a dedicated landing page – EndSurgicalSmoke.org – and a targeted advertising campaign, the End Surgical Smoke campaign sheds light on the effects of surgical plume which contains hazardous chemicals, toxins, nanoparticles, viruses and bacteria exposing the operating room staff, and – in turn could have a negative effect to employee health and time off as well as potential decreased patient satisfaction related to the smell of tissue being cauterized in awake patients.

"Over the course of the past 25 years, Buffalo Filter has set the standard with state-of-the-art smoke plume evacuation products and technologies," said Samantha Bonano, President and CEO of Buffalo Filter. "'The End Surgical Smoke' campaign is a natural extension of our continued mission to change the way the global healthcare community sees surgical smoke."

Through a collaboration with The Martin Group, an integrated marketing communications firm, Buffalo Filter conducted comprehensive qualitative research amongst operating room surgeons, nursing staff and anesthesiologists, as well as hospital executives and internal representatives about the perceived threat of surgical smoke and their familiarity with smoke evacuation systems. Results revealed an overall acknowledgment that surgical smoke is unhealthy, but a need to reiterate and reposition the danger in a way more impactful manner.

"It is news to many, including the operating room staff, that smoke inhaled in the operating room in one day is equivalent to 27-30 unfiltered cigarettes1," said Robert Scroggins, RN- Clinical Programs Manager at Buffalo Filter. "It's imperative for hospitals, staff and patients to understand the risk associated with surgical plume and take the necessary precautions to rid the surgical environment of this hazard."

To further heighten awareness within the medical industry, Buffalo Filter launched the "Do No Harm" advertising campaign which speaks to the negative side effects of surgical smoke which can impact the physical health of employees. The print and digital ads will run in hospital trade outlets beginning this month.

Buffalo Filter is also working to establish a National Surgical Smoke Awareness Day in the near future.

To learn more about the dangers of surgical smoke and to download a white paper summarizing the hazardous components found in surgical smoke and the implementation of surgical smoke evacuation devices as a solution, visit EndSurgicalSmoke.org.

For additional information about Buffalo Filter, visit BuffaloFilter.com.

About Buffalo Filter

For over 25 years, Buffalo Filter has been a globally recognized brand in surgical safety. Dedication to improving healthcare safety and a strong commitment to quality, inspired the launch of cutting-edge innovations in surgical smoke evacuation and laparoscopic surgery solutions. Buffalo Filter's world-renowned education program has changed the way the global healthcare community sees surgical smoke. Join some of the most prestigious organizations in becoming smoke-free by partnering with Buffalo Filter on a customized "Clear the Air" program.

Contact Buffalo Filter world headquarters at: 5900 Genesee Street, Lancaster, New York; Phone: 716.835.7000; Fax: 716.835.3414; Website: buffalofilter.com

PR Contact: Christine Denham; Office: 716.242.7469; Cell: 281.433.5067; Email: cdenham@martingroupmarketing.com

Buffalo Filter LLC is owned by the Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries. For more information on Filtration Group please visit www.filtrationgroup.com.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

1Hill, D.S. et. Al., Surgical Smoke- A health hazard in the operating theatre. A study to quantify exposure and a survey of smoke extractor systems in UK plastic surgery units. Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery 2012. doi:10.1016/j.bjps.2012.02.012

Related Links

EndSurgicalSmoke.org

Buffalo Filter LLC

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buffalo-filter-launches-end-surgical-smoke-campaign-300623789.html

SOURCE Buffalo Filter LLC

Related Links

http://BuffaloFilter.com

