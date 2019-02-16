Buffalo Games Is Bringing Chickapig From The Farm To Your Family Game Table

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Games, industry-leading game and puzzle company, is partnering with Chickapig, a rapidly growing strategic family board game, to expand the line and bring the game to a wider audience.

Originally launched on Kickstarter, Chickapig has grown from a grassroots board game into a close-knit community of dedicated supporters. Chickapig was invented by Brian Calhoun, a custom guitar builder from Charlottesville, VA. After Brian invented the game, he teamed up with his friend, musician Dave Matthews, to develop and release Chickapig. Due to the game's broad appeal, original quirkiness, and marketability, Chickapig has quickly evolved into a full-fledged brand.

Chickapig is a highly social strategic board game where Chicken-Pig hybrids attempt to reach their goals while dodging opponents' hay bales and an ever-menacing pooping cow. The game has been nominated for 2019 Specialty Toy of the Year by the Toy Association and was previously a Recommended by Mensa Mind Games winner. "We are thrilled to be launching Chickapig across major retailers later this year. It truly is a unique game that anyone can enjoy with family and friends," said Buffalo Games VP of Marketing and Product Development, Ben Jamesson.

"I think we've found the perfect partnership in our collaboration with Buffalo Games. For two years, the team at Buffalo played an unofficial advisory role, helping tremendously in the development of Chickapig. Together we've watched this game grow organically and quickly. Now, with an official alliance, we want to bring this game into households everywhere. We've seen over and over the game provides a fun, lighthearted bonding experience between families and friends. We are very excited to take Chickapig to the next level, and we are expecting a very long-lasting partnership with Buffalo Games," said game creator, Brian Calhoun.

Chickapig will launch at Target later this Spring before it rolls out to all major retailers later this summer. Along with the game, a brand-new children's book, Little Joe Chickapig, and a Chickapig plush toy will also be released. A version of the game designed for younger children is also in development and set to be released later this year.

"I think that it proves to be quite a social game, which is why a lot of kids have gotten into it and I think it's for that reason. There's an element of playground involved as well, which also is good if you're drinking beer. So that works for any age group — the social quality of it," said Dave Matthews, one of the game's original contributors.

The entire Buffalo Games 2019 product line can be seen at New York Toy Fair, February 16-19, 2019, at the Javits Center in NYC, Booth 251.

About Buffalo Games

Buffalo Games is an industry-leading jigsaw puzzle and party game manufacturer located in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Games products are available at all major retailers in the U.S.A. and Canada. Over the company's 30-year history, Buffalo Games has sold more than 40 million puzzles and party games. The company's portfolio includes popular licenses such as Charles Wysocki, Game of Thrones, National Geographic, NFL, Ryan ToysReview, Skee-Ball, Pac-Man, Pokemon, Star Wars, and more. Buffalo Games' puzzles are made in the U.S.A. and all products are made with a careful eye toward quality and sustainable practices. The company's full line of party games are both fun to play and easy to learn. Their puzzles and games are made from high-quality paper board and precision cutting techniques and feature sought-after artwork from the industry's top licensors. Find us at www.buffalogames.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/buffalogames.

About Chickapig

An exciting, fun-filled brand, Chickapig first launched as a grassroots board game in 2016 by game creator Brian Calhoun (of Rockbridge Guitar) and musician Dave Matthews. In addition to an already-thriving merchandising business, a brand-new children's book, Little Joe Chickapig, will be released this spring alongside a Chickapig plush toy, Chickapiglets (a version of the game for younger children), and a puzzle. The possibilities to further develop the Chickapig brand are endless.

SOURCE Buffalo Games

Related Links

http://buffalogames.com

