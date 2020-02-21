Buffalo Games Partners With BuzzFeed To Create Line Of Party Games

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Games, LLC and BuzzFeed, the world's leading digital media publisher, have teamed up to release a new line of party games under its new BuzzFeed Games imprint. The initial launch will include three games available Fall 2020: BuzzFeed 2000's Trivia, BuzzFeed Listicles, and BuzzFeed's Tasty- Cooking Chaos.

The set of games provide a fresh and fun twist on the BuzzFeed content that the internet has come to know and love. Each game was created with input from BuzzFeed editors who translated their viral digital content into an IRL experience, enabling BuzzFeed's massive audience to enjoy their content in a brand new way.

"BuzzFeed is all about driving human connection, and through the BuzzFeed Games imprint we'll extend our reach beyond the screen and spread joy IRL to our community through lively game nights," said BuzzFeed's SVP of Licensing Eric Karp. "We're so fortunate to be able to team up with the brilliant folks at Buffalo Games to bring this project to life."

BuzzFeed 2000's Trivia is a game designed to test your millennial status that will have players scrambling to remember obscure moments from the past decade. It features over 400 questions crammed with pictures, trivia, and challenges based on the movies, TV, toys, tech, and trends of the 2000's that are frequently featured in BuzzFeed posts. This game is for 2+ players ages 14 and up.

Listicles, a frantic race to compile a list based on hilarious categories, pays homage to the unique and wildly specific list articles that BuzzFeed popularized. Players race the clock to create unique lists based on categories like things your rich friend had growing up and people you wouldn't want to be trapped in an elevator with. Players gain bonus points by starting their list items with the letter designated for the round and can score extra points if they come up with the most WTF or OMG item!

Cooking Chaos is a collaborative kitchen cook-off featuring popular comfort food recipes from Tasty, BuzzFeed's massively popular global food brand. In this game, players race to collect ingredient cards to make dishes like the famous bacon-wrapped mashed potato-stuffed meatloaf. To emerge victorious, players have to overcome obstacle cards like a Burned Tongue (no talking until you finish your next recipe: charades only) or a Cut Finger (only use one hand until you complete your next recipe).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BuzzFeed on this line of games. We are confident that combining BuzzFeed's unique voice and signature style with our experience creating fun and engaging games will result in a set of games that people will want to play again and again," said Buffalo Games Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Ben Jamesson. "Working with BuzzFeed will allow us to tap into the hundreds of millions of people that love their content globally and give their massive audience a fun new opportunity to experience and engage with BuzzFeed."

Listicles will be released exclusively at Target and 2000's Trivia and Cooking Chaos will be available at major retailers in Fall 2020.

The entire Buffalo Games 2020 product line can be seen at New York Toy Fair, February 22-25, 2020, at the Javits Center in NYC, Booth 251.

About Buffalo Games

Buffalo Games is an industry-leading jigsaw puzzle and party game manufacturer located in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Games products are available at all major retailers in the U.S.A. and Canada. Over the company's 30-year history, Buffalo Games has sold more than 40 million puzzles and party games. The company's portfolio includes popular licenses such as Charles Wysocki, Game of Thrones, National Geographic, Skee-Ball, Pac-Man, Pokémon, Star Wars, and more. Buffalo Games' puzzles are made in the U.S.A. and all products are made with a careful eye toward quality and sustainable practices. The company's full line of party games are both fun to play and easy to learn. Their puzzles and games are made from high-quality paper board and precision cutting techniques and feature sought-after artwork from the industry's top licensors. Find us at www.buffalogames.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/buffalogames.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

SOURCE Buffalo Games

