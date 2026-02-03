Buffalo Games Welcomes Thor Ritz to Lead Game Development and Help Shape the Voice of Play

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Games today announced that Thor Ritz, former Vice President of Game Development at Exploding Kittens, has joined the company to lead game development across the Buffalo Games and Gamewright portfolio. In this role, Ritz will guide creative strategy and help define the company's evolving voice of play.

Ritz will oversee game development from concept through launch, working closely with internal teams, external designers, and partners to create innovative, accessible, and fun-first play experiences. He will also play a key role in strengthening Buffalo Games' creative culture and aligning product development with the company's long-term vision.

"Thor is a perfect fit for the Buffalo Games culture," said Nagendra Raina, CEO of Buffalo Games. "He brings a rare combination of creative instinct, leadership, and deep respect for the player experience. His approach to game development aligns seamlessly with our commitment to making play meaningful, memorable, and inclusive."

Ritz brings extensive experience building beloved tabletop games and scalable brands. At Exploding Kittens, he helped lead the development and expansion of one of the most successful modern tabletop game companies, known for blending humor, simplicity, and mass-market appeal. His work spanned original game creation, external game partnerships, and team leadership—each rooted in a player-first mindset.

"Buffalo Games understands accessible play better than almost anyone, and that's exactly the foundation you need to make great party games," said Ritz. "I'm excited to bring some big, weird ideas to the table and help build party games that are laugh-out-loud fun, instantly playable, and bold enough to make a real statement in stores."

